Ion Exchange shares in focus today on Rs 205-crore contract win, more details

Shares of Ion Exchange are in focus today after the firm said Rayzon Energy and INOX Solar have awarded contracts worth Rs 205 crore to the water treatment firm. The projects relate to Ultra-Pure Water system / ETP / ZLD and Ultrapure water and Waste water treatment project.

Ion Exchange share price rose 8.97% or Rs 31.50 to Rs 382.65 compared to the previous close of Rs 351.15. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5,612.20 crore.

"We wish to inform you that the Company has been awarded contracts from , respectively, for Ultra-Pure Water system / ETP / ZLD aggregating to approximately INR 205 crores for Ultrapure water and Waste water treatment project," said Ion Exchange.

"The contract awarded by Rayzon Energy Private Limited amounts to approximately INR 95 Crore for Process & Utility required for their 5.1 GW PV Solar project coming up at Kathwada Village, Surat for an Ultrapure Water system / ETP / ZLD. 2. The contract awarded by INOX Solar Limited amounts to approximately INR 110 Crore for Ultrapure water Generation, wastewater treatment system & Zero liquid discharge," added the water treatment frim.

1. Ultra Pure Water System / ETP / ZLD for their 5.1 GW PV Solar project at Kathwada Village, Surat (Gujarat) for their process & Utility requirements.

2. Engineering, Procurement & Construction of Ultrapure water generation, wastewater treatment & Zero Liquid discharge for a solar cell facility in Odisha

The projects have to be completed within 9 months and 10 months, respectively, from the Project Award Date.