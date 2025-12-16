Waaree Energies shares in focus today, here's why

Shares of Waaree Energies are in news today after the firm said Waaree Forever Energies Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary viz; Eco Flux Renewables Private Limited on December 15, 2025.

The shares of solar panel maker Waaree Energies ended 0.45% lower on Monday at Rs 2966.10 against the previous close of Rs 2979.45. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 85,317 crore. Total 0.32 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.59 crore on BSE.

The new company has been incorporated solely for the purpose of facilitating and holding specific power projects under the IPP framework.

"Eco Flux Renewables Private Limited is incorporated in India and registered with Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on December 15, 2025 and is yet to commence its business operations," said Waaree Energies.

Waaree Energies is an Indian manufacturer of solar PV modules with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW. Its product portfolio includes solar energy products consisting of the PV modules such as multicrystalline modules; Monocrystalline modules; and TopCon modules.