Review: OnePlus Watch 2

Price: Rs 24,999

In a tech landscape brimming with exceptional Android smartphones, the realm of smartwatches has often felt like uncharted territory. Apple reigns supreme with its Watch for its seamless integration with iPhones, while Samsung delivers noteworthy hardware innovations with its Galaxy Android-friendly smartwatch. Other options like Garmin and Fitbit cater more to fitness enthusiasts. Yet, amidst this dichotomy, OnePlus steps back into the fray after a hiatus, wielding the OnePlus Watch 2—for those seeking an Android-friendly smartwatch that prioritizes longevity, particularly in battery life. But does it possess the prowess to challenge the dominance of the industry giants and qualify as a formidable contender?

Looks Good

OnePlus has embraced a distinctive design approach for the Watch 2, introducing a sizable 46mm stainless steel case that commands attention. As someone who favours watches with larger dials, I found myself immediately drawn to its aesthetic appeal. However, it's important to acknowledge that this bold design may not resonate with everyone, particularly individuals with smaller wrists or differing style preferences.

The device boasts a robust build quality, featuring a sleek stainless-steel chassis and a vibrant 1.43-inch AMOLED display shielded by durable 2.5D Sapphire crystal. With a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, the display is visually striking, and its maximum brightness of 600 nits ensures excellent legibility even under direct sunlight. However, it's worth noting that the bottom of the case is constructed from plastic (PC/PC+glass fibre) with two-colour injection moulding. Additionally, it comes paired with a Fluororubber (commonly known as rubber) strap.

My review unit, the model in radiant steel was accompanied by a green rubber strap. While functional, opting for a slightly more premium strap could have further enhanced the overall premium feel of the device.

OnePlus has opted for a minimalist approach with just two physical buttons on the right side. The top button functions as a rotating crown, though, unlike the Apple Watch's Digital Crown, it lacks specific functionality when rotated. Instead, pressing it opens the app’s window, which can be seamlessly navigated through the touchscreen to access desired applications. Pressing twice would open the most recent app and hold it down launching Google Assistant. By default, the second button is configured to initiate the workout page, streamlining the process of selecting workout types and commencing or pausing sessions with a simple press. Notably, these buttons offer customization options, that can be accessed from the settings on the watch.

And is durable…

On the durability front, it's IP68 water resistant, 5ATM rated for swimming, and even boasts military-grade durability certification to withstand dirt, sweat, stress and strain. Weighting 80 grams (including the strap), it is surprisingly comfortable to wear for extended periods.

Setup, Wear OS and more

Like most wearables, the OnePlus Watch 2 requires pairing with a smartphone before use. In this case, it must be paired with the OHealth app, which can be easily installed from the Google Play Store. The setup process is incredibly smooth and efficient. By following simple instructions, I had the watch up and running in less than 3 minutes.

Another noteworthy aspect of the OnePlus Watch 2 is the company's decision to adopt Google's Wear OS platform, a move that enhances its compatibility and usability with Android smartphones. This integration ensures an intuitive user interface, along with a decent selection of Google apps pre-installed on the device, with the option to download more from the Google Play Store as needed.

Furthermore, the watch is powered by a combination of Snapdragon W5 and BES 2700 chipsets, which contribute to efficient power management. The BES 2700 chipset operates continuously in the background, handling basic tasks such as timekeeping, notification management, and settings adjustments through the control center. On the other hand, when functions like Bluetooth calling or monitoring vital signs such as heart rate and SpO2 are initiated, the W5 chipset comes into play, ensuring smooth operation without compromising battery life.

This dual-chip setup not only optimizes performance but also plays a significant role in delivering the impressive battery backup that I will throw light on later.

Action: health & work

OnePlus has prioritized comprehensive fitness tracking capabilities with the OnePlus Watch 2, offering a diverse range of activities to cater to users' varied preferences and lifestyles. From running (outdoor, track, indoor, fat burn) to walking (outdoor, indoor), and even specialized activities like outdoor cycling, jump rope, badminton, mountain hiking, tennis, pool swimming, elliptical workouts, various forms of dancing, yoga, water workouts, and more, the watch boasts an impressive list of 100 activities to choose from.

Moreover, the device is equipped with a standard set of sensors that effectively monitor key health metrics, including heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep patterns, and stress levels. During my testing, I found both the fitness tracking and health statistics to be highly accurate, yielding results comparable to those obtained with my Apple Watch. However, it's worth noting that OnePlus has opted to forgo one notable feature: women's cycle tracking.

Smartwatches serve not only as fitness trackers but also as a convenient means of accessing notifications directly from one's wrist. In this regard, the OnePlus Watch 2 excels by offering support for Bluetooth calling when paired with a smartphone. Additionally, users can enhance their experience by installing various apps, including popular ones like WhatsApp, Gmail, Google Messages, Audible, Spotify, YouTube Music, and Google Maps, directly from the Google Play Store.

The undisputed king of battery

In the realm of battery life, the OnePlus Watch 2 stands out as a true champion. With over fifteen years of gadget reviewing experience under my belt, I can confidently say that aside from devices equipped with e-ink displays, rarely any gadget had a battery backup of over two days. While OnePlus claims 12 days of backup in power-saving mode and 100 hours in smart mode, I was pleasantly surprised to find that I easily surpassed three days of continuous usage on a single charge.

This extended battery life proved to be incredibly convenient, especially during a recent two-day trip to Ahmedabad. Having charged the watch the night before my journey, I didn't have to fret over charging another gadget during the trip. The OnePlus Watch 2 effortlessly kept pace with my activities, offering peace of mind and uninterrupted functionality throughout my travels.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 24,999, the OnePlus Watch 2 undoubtedly offers remarkable value for money. With its sleek design, robust build quality, and an array of impressive features, it's undoubtedly a standout contender in the smartwatch market. However, it's unfortunate that its compatibility is limited solely to Android devices.