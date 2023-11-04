Review Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: A Galaxy S-Series powerhouse at competitive price

Specs: 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, 120Hz refresh rate, 1080x2340p resolution, Gorilla Glass 5, Android 13, Exynos 2200, 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, 50MP+12MP+8MP rear camera, 10MP front camera, 209 grams, 158x76.5x8.2mm

Samsung's flagship S Series, often considered the king of Android devices, boasts an impressive array of features. However, the steep price tag can be prohibitive for many potential buyers. Recognising the desire of users to own a top-tier Samsung model, the company has devised a solution – the Galaxy FE. Here, 'FE' denotes 'Fan Edition'. Over the past few years, Samsung has diligently gathered feedback on the latest generations of their flagship Galaxy S series, culminating in a device that encapsulates users' most beloved features. In the current year, this offering takes the form of the S23 FE. The question that naturally arises: Is it worth the investment of Rs 59,999?

Design: Samsung has maintained the top-notch design with the Galaxy S23 FE. Resembling its flagship sibling, the Galaxy S23, it sports a metal frame with glass on both the front and back. The straight-line design on the side panels gracefully curves at the corners, lending a refined look. On the right panel, you'll find the power button and volume controls, while the SIM tray is positioned at the top and the type-C charging port, along with a speaker grill, is located at the bottom. At the rear, three individual cameras are vertically aligned, though this can make the phone a tad wobbly when resting on its back. To add a touch of elegance, Samsung's understated branding graces the lower portion of the device.

Samsung has taken a proactive approach to safeguarding the Galaxy S23 FE. It features Gorilla Glass 5 for added durability and boasts an IP68 certification, ensuring water resistance. Samsung's colour palette for the Galaxy S23 FE is quite appealing, offering options such as mint, cream, graphite, and purple. Additionally, two special colours, Indigo and Tangerine, stand out as visually stunning choices.

Display: The Galaxy S23 FE boasts a spacious 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, featuring a sharp 2340 x 1080 resolution and an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. The screen operates in adaptive mode, allowing it to scale up to 120Hz for smoother animations and scrolling, and it defaults to a 60Hz rate when not needed. In my experience, I found the adaptive mode to be my preferred choice, especially when using the phone extensively for activities like streaming ICC Cricket World Cup matches, gaming, and more. Samsung has thoughtfully included support for HDR 10+, enhancing the overall visual experience. The stereo sound from the dual speakers further elevates the multimedia experience, and I didn't encounter any issues with display brightness or colour reproduction, even when using the phone in bright sunlight.

Samsung has incorporated an in-display fingerprint scanner into the Galaxy S23 FE, delivering a swift and reliable means of unlocking the device. Alternatively, users can opt for face recognition, which utilizes the in-display camera for a convenient and secure unlocking method.

Camera: Among the three rear cameras, the Galaxy S23 FE features a 50MP wide camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. The camera app has been designed for simplicity, featuring primary options like photo, portrait, and video, while additional modes such as Pro, Pro Video, Night, Food, Panorama, Portrait Video, director’s video, and more can be conveniently accessed in the “more” option, keeping the interface clutter-free.

The default camera app captures detailed images with great colour reproduction, especially during bright day light or in well-lit surroundings. Just like the flagship siblings, even the S23 FE brightens the colours during post-processing, which makes them even more social media worthy. But when capturing images in low light, the camera suggests switches night shot on. The difference is noticeable as it enhances colours while reduces noise.

The portrait mode on the Galaxy S23 FE impresses with its precise edge detection, whether it's for faces, pets, plants, or objects. It also offers the flexibility to adjust background blur strength and effects during post-editing. An interesting feature I particularly enjoyed was the colour point blur editing option, which retains the subject's colours while transforming the background into a monochrome palette, adding a creative touch to portrait photography.

Even the images captured using the 10MP front camera which is Instagram-worthy as it smoothens the skin tone and removing marks and spots. But I noticed the selfie portrait mode struggled with edge detection.

Performance: Running Samsung’s One UI 5.1 on top of Android 13, the user interface is clutter-free. Apps were neatly placed in the app tray, and the layout can be customized. The only handful of apps, other than the pre-installed Google services and Samsung apps onboard, were Netflix, Sportify, and Samsung Global Goals. Switching between multiple apps, browsing on Chrome browser with many tabs in the background, video recording and editing and even gaming – all this was handled smoothly by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2200 chipset. Even after extending sessions of gaming or continuous media streaming, there weren’t any signs of lag or heating issues. My review unit was the one with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and the device is also available in 256GB storage option for Rs 64,999.

Battery: The Galaxy S23 FE comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, which proves to be quite reliable for a day's usage when set to auto-brightness. This includes activities like web browsing on Chrome, streaming content on Disney+Hotstar, basic gaming, and camera usage. It's worth noting that, although the phone supports 25W fast charging, the adapter is not included with the device. Additionally, it supports 15W wireless charging, but this feature is only accessible when using Samsung's proprietary wireless chargers.

Verdict: It has got a premium built, a good display and a great camera backed by an imprssive performance and battery, that speaks of the S23 FE being a member of the flagship Galaxy S-series Priced competitively at Rs 59,999, it’s worth considering it you don’t want to spend on the premium siblings or the Chinese counterparts.

