AR Rahman resurrects voice of late singers using AI for Rajinikanth’s movie Lal Salaam

Grammy winner AR Rahman recently released a new track, for Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Lal Salaam, using artificial intelligence. He resurrected the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed in this song. He even emphasised that ‘Technology is not a threat and a nuisance, if we use it right.’

He wrote on X, “We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right…#respect #nostalgia.”

Earlier, technology was used for auto-tune in music industry, but now we have entered the new era where AI can not only auto-compose but also sing bhajans or other music tracks in your favourite singer’s voice, like Lata Mangeshkar. Several AI-generated tracks in voices of different music artists and even other popular names like PM Narendra Modi are doing rounds on YouTube.

Tech behind using AI in music industry

To break it down for you, this technology uses vast sets of machine learning algorithms that recognise patterns, predict trends and generate music based on the datasets. When an audio track is fed to them, the technology dissects the audio to understand the use of instruments, vocals and tunes in it. Natural language processing allows AI to use its understanding to create new music while retaining its elements. By reiterating this experiment, you get a refined and a better creative output.

While this sounds like a complex process, with the help of AI tools like audioship, Suno AI, MusicGen and more, you can get your desired track in your desired artist’s voice in the matter of seconds!

The technology definitely has the potential to transform music industry globally, from composition and production to distribution and consumption. But is that something that artists should be fearful of? Indian music artist Ankur Tewari told Tech Today that it depends on how you use this technology and how you don’t cross the ethical lines. He believes AI is going to affect the industry in a major way, but it is all about how you deal with it and navigate, just like how we have dealt with other technologies.

