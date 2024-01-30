First Neuralink brain implant in a human: Here’s what it will be able to do

The first human patient has received a brain implant from Neuralink, the neurotechnology company founded by Elon Musk. The patient is reportedly recovering well after the procedure, and initial results are showing promising neuron spike detection.

Elon Musk shared the development via his official Twitter handle. He also explained how the new technology will be able to help the patients in their daily lives.

How Neuralink's ‘Telepathy’ works

The first product from Neuralink, aptly named ‘Telepathy’, aims to change the way we interact with technology. It enables users to control their phones, computers, and almost any device, simply by thinking. This could potentially open up a world of possibilities, especially for those who have lost the use of their limbs.

In his tweet Musk says the new implant “Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking. Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs.” He also gave claimed that the goal of the product is to make people with disabilities “communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer”.

While this is just the beginning, the successful implantation marks a significant milestone for the company. Musk has been a proponent of merging human consciousness with artificial intelligence.

Neuralink’s story so far

Neuralink is a company that was founded by Elon Musk and a team of seven scientists and engineers in 2016. These individuals are experts in various fields such as neuroscience, biochemistry, and robotics.

The goal of the company is to create a device that can be implanted into the brain, enabling people to control computers and other devices merely by thinking. This could be incredibly beneficial for individuals who are unable to use their limbs.

Initially, the company purchased the name “Neuralink” from its previous owners in January 2017. They then began developing a device that could be implanted into the brain. This device is quite small, approximately the size of five stacked coins.

By 2019, the company had received $158 million in funding and had about 90 employees. They were working on a device capable of inserting very thin threads into the brain. These threads could then pick up signals from the brain.

Initially, they thought they would begin testing on humans in 2020, but this was postponed to 2023. By May 2023, they had received approval to commence human testing in the United States.

However, the company has faced some criticism because reportedly many monkeys had to be euthanised. There were also some issues with the electrodes that were implanted into the monkeys’ brains.

