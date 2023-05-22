EV prices likely to rise by up to Rs 30,000 as govt cuts FAME II subsidy

Electric Vehicles are set to get expensive by about Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 from June as the Indian government has decided to cut the FAME subsidy.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries on Friday announced reduction in FAME II subsidy for electric two-wheelers to Rs 10,000 per kWh from Rs 15,000 along with cutting the cap on the maximum subsidy on vehicle's ex-factory price to 15% from 40%.

The total fund allocation for electric two-wheelers under phase II of FAME India will be topped up to Rs 3,500 crore using the Rs 1,000 crore allocation for electric three-wheelers, as per a report by Economic Times.

The committee, set up by the ministry, has also recommended certain changes to improve the viability of the development of public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

The recommendations reportedly include supporting the upstream infrastructure such as distribution transformer, LT & HT cables, AC distribution boxes, circuit breakers/isolators, protection equipment, tubular or PCC mounting structures, fencing, and civil work.

The infrastructure is expected to be set up by March 2024. Though the cut in subsidy rates is discouraging, the infrastructre spend will provide a push for the EV ambition of the country. Under Phase II of the FAME Scheme, 8,82,967 electric vehicles were supported till February 15, 2022, by way of demand incentive, thus amounting to about Rs 3,311 crore, according to government data.

Apart from this, the Centre has sanctioned 6,315 e-buses to 65 government entities for intracity and intercity operations across 26 states/UTs under the Scheme.

Ather CEO Tarun Mehta, in a tweet, called the EV industry as a roller coaster.

We live in the most roller coaster of an industry😁



2019 - subsidy goes 🔼 to 30K

2021 - subsidy goes ⏫ to 60K

2023 - subsidy goes 🔻to 22K



What goes up, must come down.

The industry must stand on its own feet very soon. https://t.co/jH39dUGmjB — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) May 21, 2023

The price of Ather bikes are expected to go up by Rs 32,500. At present, the cost of Ather 450X (without performance software) comes to Rs 171,879 (ex-showroom) but when combined with a FAME 2 subsidy of Rs 55,000 and Rs 18,300 State Subsidy (in New Delhi), the on-road price comes to around Rs 130,415.

But after the new FAME 2 subsidy revision, the price will increase by almost Rs 32,000, making the on-road price of the Ather 450X Rs 1,60,415 in New Delhi.

Limited stock. Limited time.

Get your Ather 450X before FAME-II incentives reduce & prices increase. Warp to the Ather Space closest to you today ⚡ pic.twitter.com/kVzteWqFvr — Ather Energy (@atherenergy) May 21, 2023

