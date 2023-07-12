More 'Pani Puri' : Google Doodle celebrates the popular Indian Street food, introduces new game

Today, Google is celebrating India's beloved street food, pani puri, with a unique interactive Doodle. In the game, users can assist a street vendor in fulfilling pani puri orders by helping them select from various pani puri flavors to match each customer's taste and quantity preferences, ensuring their satisfaction and happiness.

Google Doodle is celebrating the popular South Asian street food ‘pani puri’ today because a restaurant in Madhya Pradesh's Indore called Indori Zayka and Dainik Bhaskar achieved the World Record for serving the most flavors of pani puri by offering 51 unique options, under the guidance of Masterchef Neha Shah.

Google introduced the new pani puri game by terming pani puri as a “popular South Asian street food made of crispy shell stuffed with potatoes, chickpeas, spices, or chilis and flavoured waters."

This popular street food exhibits numerous regional variations and is known by different names throughout the country. In Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, Pani Puri represents a bite-sized street food that is usually dipped in a mixture of boiled chickpeas, white peas, sprouts, and spicy pani.

In northern Indian states like Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and New Delhi, gol gappa refers to a small street food filled with potato and chickpeas, accompanied by jaljeera-flavored pani. Similarly, in West Bengal and certain parts of Bihar and Jharkhand, the street food is referred to as puchkas or fuchkas, with tamarind pulp as the main ingredient.

Google Doodle is an animation used to educate the world about a range of topics, it is used as a way to mark global events, holidays, and personalities. Doodle has previously celebrated multiple iconic foods with beautiful animation and fun games. Back in March google commemorated famous Philippine cuisine - Filipino adobo through an interactive animation that teaches individuals about one of the most cherished Filipino dishes.

Google also celebrated the popularity of Bubble tea popularly known as Boba tea, originated in Taiwan, with an adorable and whimsical animation back in January. The interactive doodle allows users to make their own "digital bubble tea" by pressing and holding various ingredients such as milk and boba balls to put together their perfect cup.

