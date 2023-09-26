Nothing sub-brand CMF launches Watch Pro and Buds Pro: See price and other details

CMF, a sub-brand under the banner of Nothing, has officially launched its inaugural product lineup. The brand's initial offerings include the CMF Buds Pro, CMF Watch Pro, and the CMF Power 65W GaN charger.

CMF Buds Pro

The CMF Buds Pro features a 45 dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). These earbuds utilise six high-definition microphones and advanced algorithms to effectively eliminate background noise across a broad frequency range. This ensures an immersive listening experience, even in noisy environments.

Additionally, the Clear Voice Technology incorporated in the Buds Pro leverages all six microphones to reduce background noise during calls, ensuring crystal-clear voice quality. The Dynamic Bass Boost driver enhances the bass output, while the 11-hour battery life (ANC off) ensures extended listening sessions.

The Nothing X app complements the Buds Pro by allowing users to customise touch controls, adjust ANC levels, and personalise their listening experience.

CMF Watch Pro

CMF Watch Pro boasts a sleek aluminium alloy frame and a large 1.96-inch AMOLED display that offers vibrant colours and smooth navigation. With a 58 fps refresh rate, this smartwatch promises ultra-smooth performance. It supports 110 sport modes, includes built-in GPS for accurate location tracking, and provides comprehensive health monitoring, including real-time heart rate and blood oxygen saturation tracking.

With a 340mAh battery, the CMF Watch Pro delivers up to 13 days of battery life with typical usage and an IP68 rating for water resistance.

Utilizing AI technology, the watch ensures clear calls on the go, thanks to its built-in microphone and speaker, which reduce background noise for improved call quality.

CMF Power 65W GaN Charger

The CMF Power 65W GaN charger is a compact powerhouse, capable of charging a Nothing Phone to 50 per cent in just 25 minutes. Utilising Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, it offers efficient charging across a wide range of devices, from phones and laptops to earbuds and tablets.

With support for multiple fast charging protocols and MFI-certified cables, it ensures optimal performance and is suitable for worldwide use with its wide voltage range of 100-240V.

Availability and Pricing

CMF products are set to launch with limited availability:

- CMF Watch Pro (Metallic Grey and Dark Grey) is priced at INR 4,999 and INR 4,499, respectively.

- CMF Buds Pro (Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange) are priced at INR 3,499.

- CMF Power 65W GaN charger (Dark Grey and Orange) is priced at INR 2,999.

Limited Drops with Superkicks offer special launch prices up to INR 500 off, starting on September 30th, and Flipkart and Myntra will host limited drop sales on the same day at 12 PM IST, with exclusive launch prices.

Customers who pre-purchased the Blind Drop Pre-order pass on Flipkart can redeem their pass and avail of special launch prices, an extra Rs 500 Flipkart voucher, and priority delivery.

CMF products will also be available during Big Billion Days on Flipkart and on Myntra. Offline stores, including Vijay Sales and other leading retail partners, will stock CMF products as well.

