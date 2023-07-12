Asus ROG Strix G17 (2017) review: A powerful gaming beast

The ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2023) aims to be a powerful gaming laptop. One that offers a balance of performance and portability. In addition to this, this gaming beast looks the part as well. The newly launched laptop is for those who are looking for an excellent laptop that can sit nicely in the gaming corner of their house. In other words, it is not something you can carry around until absolutely needed.

The ROG Strix G17 (2023) is a well-designed laptop with the typical styling you expect from gaming machines. It is made from high-quality materials and feels very sturdy.

The G17's backlit keyboard is one of its best features and it is also important when it comes to looks. It has bright and interesting RGB lighting patterns that make it look snazzy and fun. And for the most part, it is comfortable to type on. The RGB lighting on the keyboard can be customized to your liking.

Talking about the USP of the laptop: performance. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, making it capable of handling even the most demanding games like Death Stranding, Tom Raider. It offers 32GB DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM memory with 2 slots and up to 64GB max upgradation capabilities. On Geekbench, it scored 1336 in single-core test and an impressive 7482 in multi-core test.

In my experience with the ROG Strix G17, I did not notice abnormal heating issues. The company says that its CPU comes with Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal cooling tech that keeps the laptop from heating up to uncomfortable levels. It also comes with a thermal module with 4 four dedicated exhaust vents with Dual Arc Flow. The interesting bit is that despite the four fans, you won't hear a lot of noise from these exhausts, except when you're really pushing the GPU. Asus says that this is because of its 0dB Ambient Cooling Technology.

The G17 also features a 17.3-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, so you can enjoy smooth and fluid gameplay. The display is sharp, offers punchy colours and the gameplay is quite smooth as well. The display also has a wide viewing angle, so you can share your screen with others. It also comes with support for G-Sync and Dolby Vision HDR. You also get a 720p webcam on the top bezel for video calls or streaming.

In terms of battery, it can last for up to 8 hours on a single charge, which is impressive for a gaming laptop. The battery supports up to 100W of charging. As claimed by the company, the battery did manage to go from 0 to 50 per cent in around half an hour.

The ROG Strix G17 (2023) is a well-designed laptop with a sleek and stylish look. It is made from high-quality materials and feels very sturdy. In addition to its powerful hardware, the G17 ticks a lot of right boxes that make it a great choice for gamers. These include a backlit keyboard, a comfortable wrist rest, and a long-lasting battery. There are no two-ways that it is aimed at just gamers.

Overall, the ROG Strix G17 (2023) is a great choice for gamers who are looking for a powerful gaming laptop. It is a well-designed, high-performance laptop with a premium gaming experience. At a starting price of Rs 2,15,900, it might not be the cheapest, but it is certainly worth considering.

