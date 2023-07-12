Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best deals on Apple iPhone 14, OnePlus 11 5G, Samsung Galaxy S23 and more

Amazon Prime Day sale will kick off on July 15 in India. During the two-day sale, buyers will get discounts and offers on smartphones including Apple iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23, OnePlus 11 5G and more premium handsets. Amazon has announced that customers will get 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit/Debit cards and SBI Credit Cards.

Amazon Prime Day: Top deals on smartphones

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 will be available at a starting price of Rs 66,499 on Amazon. It was launched at Rs 79,900 and is available at Rs 70,999 on the e-commerce platform.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

During the Prime Day sale, Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available with an instant bank discount of Rs 6,000 and Rs 9,500 respectively. Buyers will also get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000 on Galaxy S23 and up to Rs 10,000 on Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Also Watch: Nothing Phone (2) with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset launched in India: Price, specs, pre-order offers, more

OnePlus 11 5G

Amazon reveals that OnePlus 11 5G will be available with an instant discount of Rs 2,000 and an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 6,000 during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The smartphone had launched in India at a starting price of Rs 56,999.

Motorola Razr 40 series

The newly launched flip phones Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will go on first sale in India on July 15. During the sale, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be available with an instant bank discount of Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 on Motorola Razr 40 using ICICI Bank credit cards.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

The newly launched iQOO Neo 7 Pro will go on its first sale on Amazon during the upcoming Prime Day sale. Buyers will get Rs 2,000 instant bank offer on the purchase of the smartphone. It launched in India at a starting price of Rs 33,999.

During the Prime Day sale, several smartphones will go on first sale in India on Amazon. These smartphones include Motorola Razr 40 series, iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Realme Narzo 60 series, OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE3 5G.

Also Read:

Instagram to introduce marketing tools to attract brands on Threads: Report

Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G launched in India: iPhone 13, OnePlus 11, iQOO 11, and more alternatives