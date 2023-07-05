Elon Musk biography by Walter Isaacson is now available for pre-order on Amazon; check details here

Elon Musk’s biography written by Walter Isaacson, an American author and journalist, is now available for pre-order on Amazon. The Amazon listing of the book reveals that it will be launched on September 12, 2023. Notably, Isaacson is one of the renowned authors whose popular works include Steve Jobs and Einstein: His Life and Universe. The biography named Elon Musk talks about different facets of Musk’s life that includes his childhood, his complicated relationship with his father and his achievements with SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter.

According to Amazon, Isaacson shadowed Elon Musk for two years, attended his meetings, walked in his factories with him for the research of this book. He interviewed Musk, his family, friends, coworkers and adversaries as well.

The book reveals that Musk was regularly bullied and beaten in South Africa, back when he was a kid. Musk’s sour relationship with his father played a major role in what he has become today. This impact of this relationship is the reason behind Musk’s “Jekyll-and-Hyde mood swings, exceedingly high tolerance for risk, a craving for drama, an epic sense of mission, and a maniacal intensity that was callous and at times destructive.”

During a recent Twitter Spaces interview, Isaacson said that Musk can go into a ‘demon mode’. He described “demon mode” as a state of dark and with a real lack of empathy, but also highly productive. He said, “Musk has a great engineering mind but the difficulty, everyone who has dealt with him knows and he has enough self-aware to know, is that he has a dark streak to him.”

He added that the reason behind this dark side of him is because of his difficult childhood. He stated, “He has a dark streak coming out of a very brutal and violent childhood during which he saw strong psychological difficulties with his father. This streak is sometimes called ‘demon mode’ by his friend Claire Boucher.”

The book also circles around the billionaire’s achievements of launching 31 rockets into orbit with SpaceX, Tesla selling a million cars and becoming the richest man on earth.

The Elon Musk biography is priced at $28 (approx Rs 2,300) on the Amazon website. The listing describes Musk as the “most fascinating and controversial innovator of our era”.

Also Read:

Apple iPhone 15 series leaks suggest bigger batteries, new colour options

OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE3, Nord Buds 2r launch today: How to watch LIVE; expected price, specs