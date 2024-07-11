Dell XPS 16 laptop VS Apple MacBook Pro: Which one to buy?

Dell recently launched its Dell XPS 16 laptop in India at a price of Rs 3,59,990. The XPS series has always been Dell’s flagship series and this time there are a lot of design changes. In this review, we examine the Dell XPS 16, a direct competitor to Apple MacBook Pro. This Dell laptop is noted for its premium design and high price point, with some configurations costing more than Apple's top-tier MacBooks.

At Rs 3,59,990, the Dell XPS 16 is more expensive than the MacBook Pro (16 inch), which ranges from Rs 2,50,000 and Rs 3,50,000 depending on the configuration. In terms of design, the Dell XPS 16 showcases a minimalistic look with no physical buttons; instead, it has a responsive touchpad with haptic feedback. While it is a bit heavy (2.13kg), the laptop is sleek and can be opened with one hand, similar to the MacBook. It also comes with an AI CoPilot key on the keyboard. You can simply press it and then pose all your queries to this Microsoft-powered AI companion.

Constructed with Gorilla Glass 3 and CNC-machined aluminum, it gives a premium feel. Despite its clunky size, akin to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, it stands out in a crowd, especially in public settings like cafes.

However, the design isn’t without flaws. The keyboard lacks the key spacing seen in other laptops, leading to cramped typing and frequent wrong key presses. Additionally, the edges of the laptop are so sharp that they can be uncomfortable or even painful to rest your hands on, which is problematic for such an expensive device meant for extensive use, including editing.

One area where the Dell XPS 16 shines is its display. It boasts a 16.3-inch OLED InfinityEdge touch screen with 4K resolution, vivid, crisp, and well-saturated colors and incredibly slim bezels. The touch functionality is highly responsive, making it a highlight for users who value this feature, which is still absent on MacBooks. Port selection, however, is limited. The Dell XPS 16 includes three USB-C ports, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack, lacking the HDMI input that even some MacBook models include.

Dell does provide a USB-C adapter with USB and HDMI ports in the box, but it feels like a workaround for a sparse native port selection. Performance-wise, the laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, 32 GB of RAM (upgradeable), and an NVIDIA RTX 4060 GPU. These specifications make it a powerhouse capable of handling demanding tasks, making it suitable for professionals and creators. Battery life is also commendable, offering over 10 hours of use, rivaling that of most MacBooks and outperforming many other Windows laptops.

In conclusion, the Dell XPS 16 is a a very powerful Windows laptop, combining powerful hardware with impressive display technology and decent battery life. However, its high price, uncomfortable typing experience, and limited ports may deter some users. As for the Indian consumer, pricing might be the biggest deterrent given the aspirational value that instead comes with a relatively affordable MacBook.

While it is one of the best Windows machines available for professionals, it still faces stiff competition from the MacBook Pro, which still manages to reclaim top spot in the high-end laptop market.