OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G review: Striking the right balance

OnePlus has launched quite a handful of mid-range Nord smartphones in India recently. Its latest offering, OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G, is launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,999. While there are several smartphones in this already saturated mid-range segment, does this one manage to get the attention? Can you consider updating your daily driver to OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G? Does OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G live up to the OnePlus name? Check out this review to find out.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G: Design, display

The new OnePlus device comes in two colour variants: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. I happened to review the Celadon Marble variant that has a polycarbonate back with a glossy finish. The green hue with a subtle marbled effect gives it a unique touch that you might not see in any other handset in this price segment. For me, it is a tall phone with a 6.7-inch display that looks big in my tiny hands, but that is subjective to users. The 2.8D finish at the back makes it smooth to the touch and helps the phone sit comfortably in your hand. Yes, you will get fingerprints because of the glossy finish, but the light colour does not highlight them.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G comes in Celadon Marble colour variant

One of the highlights of the smartphone is its IP54 rating which makes it resistant to dust and splashes. This is a welcome feature in a mid-range phone, offering some peace of mind against everyday mishaps.

The AMOLED display of the handset offers a 120Hz refresh rate that makes scrolling through apps, social media, gallery and more smooth and satisfying. As for the colours, you will see vibrant colours and deep blacks, making it pleasing for the eyes. With 1100 nits of peak brightness, you can use the smartphone outdoors without squinting.

Interestingly, it also comes with an Aqua Touch feature, the same as the OnePlus 12, which allows you to use the display even if your fingers are wet. I checked this one, and it worked like a charm. Overall, it comes with a capable display and gorgeous design.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G: Camera

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens. In broad daylight, the camera performs well by capturing decent details, maintaining colour accuracy, and making it fit for everyday use. However, it is not the same in the low-light settings. In dim light, you will notice hazy details with a noise creeping in. But, not a deal-breaker by any means. The images were well-lit.

As for the 16MP selfie camera, you will manage to get well-detailed images. The portrait mode also shows great edge detection with good colours. Overall, the smartphone has a capable camera system but not class-leading if that is what you are expecting.

Click here to see the camera samples

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G: Performance

This OnePlus handset is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The limited storage might be a deal-breaker with some buyers. In terms of performance, I did not notice any lag or heating issues while using the device. It is fairly capable of handling day-to-day tasks like scrolling through social media, clicking pictures, binge-watching on Netflix and playing light games like Candy Crush. The Android-14-based OxygenOS also makes the experience snappy and quite fluid. However, you will see some bloatware or unwanted pre-installed apps like Agoda, Tile Match, O Relax and more that you will need to remove manually.

Overall, it manages to handle most workloads without breaking a sweat.

One of the best things about this smartphone is its battery life. The 5,500 mAh battery will easily last you for a day without giving battery anxiety. On top of this, it supports 100W fast charging that can fill up the dead battery in just 39 minutes.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G: Verdict

At a starting price of Rs 24,999, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G has managed to uphold the brand name. It comes with a beautiful design, stunning display, IP rating, decent battery, good camera and a great battery. If you are a OnePlus fan and are looking for a fast-charging phone with efficient performance under Rs 25,000, this can be a no-brainer pick for you.

However, if you are looking for a more powerful smartphone for gaming, there are several options like Poco X6 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra processor, Nothing Phone 2(a) has an interesting design choice with Glyph design while Realme 13 Pro+ will give you great camera.

Also Read:

Inside Tata Motors: Exclusive interview with Sven Patuschka on 'Forever New' philosophy and future plans

Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift 2024 review: A perfect mix of luxury and tech