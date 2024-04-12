Inside Tata Motors: Exclusive interview with Sven Patuschka on 'Forever New' philosophy and future plans

Tata Motors is one of the most popular automakers in India with several crowd favourites like Nexon.ev, Tata Harrier, Tata Safari Nexon EV. In an exclusive conversation with Tech Today’s Aayush Ailawadi, Sven Patuschka revealed the company’s philosophy for customers in India, innovation and its future plans for the country.

Even in a price-conscious market like India, Tata Motors has managed to get a major foothold in the market. Explaining the secret sauce behind it, Patuschka talked about the company’s ‘Forever New’ philosophy. The philosophy focuses on continuously improving the value of their cars for customers, including adding new features, technology, and functionality that benefit customers. The company gathers customer feedback to understand what changes to make and stay up-to-date with the latest trends, like the rise of digital technology in India. By considering these factors, Tata Motors aims to develop vehicles that meet the evolving needs of their customers.

Safety is one of the main USPs of Tata Motors that attracts a lot of buyers. He told Tech Today, “For Tata Motors, the safety pillar has been there for almost 30 years. We also established India's first integrated safety center back, in 1997 in Pune. This facility is state of the art with crash facilities for active as well as passive safety elements. When we start designing a vehicle, we implement our know-how and simulation results, how the vehicle is designed and developed and finally validated and released.”

Tata Harrier and Tata Safari have recently received a 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP safety tests. The Tata CTO also emphasised that the two star players of the company also come with ADAS 2.0 (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) which when you turn on the indicator, shows blindspots to the driver, and gives them a look at the rear camera when you overtake. It also comes with an automatic emergency braking system.

Talking about the key focus areas of Tata Motors, Patuschka said, “Looking at the speed of change, the speed of how our products are being, Tata Motors is already in a good position. We will now focus more on being in touch with our customers by giving back time to them, solving issues and more.”

Also Read:

From new XPS lineup to Intel collaboration: Dell Technologies pioneers AI integration across product portfolio

Mercedes-Benz GLS facelift 2024 review: A perfect mix of luxury and tech