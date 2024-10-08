Sony ULT Tower 10: Big Bass, Bigger Size

Sony's party speakers have always been a little bit ahead of the curve, not just in terms of their performance and output, but also with their looks. So, when Sony sent me their ULT Tower 10 party speaker, I had already planned a big soirée to put the speaker through its paces, and spoiler alert: it was the hero of the party. I used the ULT Tower 10 for almost two months, and here's my complete review.

Design and Build

The ULT Tower 10 truly embodies its title of a "tower speaker", with a height of 43.6-inches, and it weighs a staggering 30kg, which is probably the only thing I didn't like about the speaker. It's big, it's heavy, and it needs a lot of space; moving it around is not an easy task. Thankfully, Sony has added two wheels at the bottom rear edge, which means I could place it one corner of the home where it sat comfortably for two whole months.

It has an all-plastic build, and there are carve-outs for hidden multi-coloured LEDs that bring the party alive once the lights are turned down. The huge 12.59-inch woofer adorns the bottom half of the speaker. The top is flat, housing the control panel consisting of a big, circular power button as well as the ULT button for improved bass, which also gives the speaker its name.

Connectivity

The speaker can be wirelessly paired via Bluetooth. It also includes a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-A port, and optical ports. Surprisingly, the Sony ULT Tower 10 doesn't have Wi-Fi support, which is a big miss, especially when you consider competing products at this price. The elimination of Wi-Fi also means multi-room audio won't be possible. You can, however, connect multiple Tower 10 speakers with each other via the app. But the aural output on the speaker means you likely won't have to do that.

There's also a wireless mic that comes in the box, which can be used for karaoke with the speaker. There's even a pop-out mic holder on either side of the speaker to keep the mic always ready.

Sound Quality

Let's address the elephant in the room. You don't need this speaker if you're looking to spruce up your house parties in the living room. This is a speaker for a backyard or a lawn gathering at a farmhouse. When I plugged this speaker in and started playing music, I was not prepared for the instant thump it would have. It literally shook the floor, and I didn't dare to raise the volume over 25%, as that's all it took for the music to fill my living room.

With an inherent love for the lows, the Sony ULT Tower 10 is a bass-heavy party speaker that even caught the eye of my neighbours on a Saturday night, and I resorted to keeping the volume at a modest 15%. The ULT button on the control panel enhances the bass even more. ULT 1 is the default setting, and Sony says that it enhances the deeper low-bass range, whereas the ULT 2 profile is said to offer a sense of increased power.

I did, however, feel that sometimes, the bass got so overpowering that it took over and overshadowed the vocals. But this only happened very rarely, and to the average person, it wouldn't make a difference.

Sony ULT Tower 10 Verdict

Should you buy this big party speaker? There's absolutely no compromise in terms of sound quality. The design is great, albeit impossible to move around. But like I said before, this is not a speaker for your living rooms, it is way too loud and powerful to be kept indoors.

If you have a farm house or a backyard or you often host pool parties, this could be a great addition to your music setup in those cases. But the Sony ULT Tower 10 party speaker doesn't come cheap either. It launched at a hefty price tag of Rs 1,09,990 but that has reduced now to Rs 84,990. While even this isn't the most affordable price, the speaker does look more attractive now with the reduced sticker price.