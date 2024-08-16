Titan Celestor smartwatch review: Style meets substance?

Titan recently launched a new smartwatch called Titan Celestor in India at Rs 9,995. Some of the highlights of the smartwatch are its AMOLED display, sporty look, and great battery life. However, does that mean it is a solid competitor in the market? Here’s a detailed review.

Titan Celestor is a sporty smartwatch with silicone rubber straps. The circular dial of the smartwatch with a tiny crown on the right side gives it a basic look, but that is what makes is appealing for many users. It is available in Black Eclipse, Aurora Blue, and Moonlight Edition colour variants. The tiny markings of timestamp on the bezels gives it an antique look but personally, I like bezel-less approach more, but that is a personal choice.

Titan Celestor’s larger size might not suit everyone's preference. However, for those who appreciate a bold and distinctive look, the Titan Celestor is a good choice when it comes to design.

It comes with a 1.43-inch Super AMOLED display that offers 750 nits of peak brightness. The display is bright, offering good visibility even under direct sunlight, and the touch responsiveness is smooth. You will also get an Always-On display feature as well. The home page of the smartwatch mimics that of Apple. The display is one of my favourite things about the smartwatch.

In terms of features, Titan Celestor offers a decent package. For fitness and health, it comes with heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and several sports modes like outdoor running, hiking, swimming, cycling, cricket and so on. The tracking data was not precise, but that is not a dealbreaker for casual usage. You will also get stress tracker and allows you to do breathing exercise in case you are not feeling well. The smartwatch also allows for call and notification management, adding to its convenience. Hence, you can know who is calling without even picking up your smartphone.

Verdict

Titan Celestor is a basic smartwatch for buyers who like sporty looking smartwatch. This is not the best choice for serious fitness enthusiasts, it certainly caters to those who prioritise design and everyday functionality. If you want a basic smartwatch with basic health and wellness tracking features then Titan Celestor is the choice for you, but if you are looking for a more elegant looking smartwatch with no compromises on health and wellness tracking, you can explore options like Amazfit GTR new version, CMF Watch 2 Pro and more.