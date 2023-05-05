Vivo X90 Pro first impressions: A true flagship device?

Vivo introduced its Vivo X90 series that includes Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro in India. Vivo X90 Pro is a camera centric smartphone that houses a triple rear camera setup that include 50MP primary sensor. The highlights of the smartphone include its leather finish, a 120Hz refresh rate display and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset. Here are my first impressions of the high-end Vivo X90 Pro smartphone.

Price

In terms of pricing, Vivo X90 Pro comes in one single storage variant that offers 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 84,999 in India. It comes in Vegan Leather finish and Legendary Black colour variant.

Design

The design of the smartphone stands out and is also comfortable to hold. The leathery back panel makes the phone less slippery when compared to the likes of iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S23. The metallic strip with branding “Xtreme Imagination Vivo Zeiss co-engineered” adds some quirky details to the design. In my opinion, they could have done a better job with branding.

Performance

The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Judging by our usage, the Vivo X90 Pro is snappy and does not heat up while playing games. One of the reasons why it does not heat up is because it comes with a vapour cooling chamber. The MediaTek chipset is coupled with Vivo’s V2 chip which is dedicated for the camera. Vivo X90 Pro runs on Android 13-based FunTouch OS custom skin out of the box.

Camera

The Vivo X90 Pro comes with a triple-lens rear camera setup that includes a 50MP IMX866 primary sensor, a 50MP portrait lens and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The 1-inch sensor of the smartphone is competing against cameras by Canon, Sony, DJI and more. This sensor does a stellar job at bringing in the low light situations and enhancing image with the V2 chip.

It comes with a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. There are a few limitations to the camera. To break it down for you, if you are using the front camera for 1080p and it can only go up to 60fps. The optical zoom of the 50MP telephoto lens is limited to 2X only compared to last year’s 5X optical zoom.

I can easily say Vivo X90 Pro is one of the best smartphone cameras ever made.

Vivo X90 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ technology and a 1260 x 2800 pixels resolution. The display looks sharp and will be a great fit for media consumption. It feels a lot like how OnePlus phones looked a few years before and how Google Pixel phones work with Stock Android.

The smartphone houses a 4,870 mAh battery that supports 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Can Vivo X90 Pro replace DSLR?

As per my initial experience, maybe not just yet. But the fact that this is one of the top contenders to do that one day and the fact that it is being spoken of in the same breath as professional cameras that are almost 5 times the cost of this phone, is a compliment to what Vivo is doing with its flagship devices.

