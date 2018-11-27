5 WhatsApp settings you should change right now

Facebook-owned WhatsApp messenger has gained immense popularity globally. But privacy remains a concern for many even to this day. Post the $19 billion acquisition by Facebook, WhatsApp too has surreptitiously changed its terms of service (ToS). Users of the messaging platform can't do much about the ToS, but can surely protect your privacy with a few changes in the settings.

Last Seen: WhatApp privacy settings allow any user to view your 'last seen' status. The setting displays the time when you or your contacts were last active or online. If the setting says 'Everybody' then anyone can check out when you were last active on WhatsApp. You may not want to share your activity information with everybody. So, you can switch the 'last seen' activity to 'Nobody'.

Profile Photo: This is a personal choice but no one wants a random person to download or share their profile picture. Keep the visibility restricted to your friends. This will prevent random people from downloading your profile pic.

Message Previews: WhatsApp gives you a small preview of all your incoming messages. Things may get worse as WhatsApp plans to start auto-playing the videos in the notification bar itself. Let's face it, one is never sure of the message we might receive when someone is looking at the phone's screen. Best way to handle it is by going to the Notification settings and toggling the 'Show Preview' option to off. Now you will only get the notification that will inform you about the sender rather than showing a preview of the message.

WhatsApp Status: WhatsApp statuses are videos, photos or text messages that appear for 24 hours. You can share your statuses with everyone or with a particular contact depending on what you are sharing. Since, it's likely someone who is not in your immediate social circle may have your contact, it may be prudent to not make your posts public.

Read Receipts: WhatsApp tells the sender whether his/her message has been read or not. This isn't as big a deal but why would anybody want other people to know when you have read their message and not replied. Turn off the read receipts if you do not want to be obliged to reply to a text.