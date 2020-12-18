Airtel XStream app can now be accessed by non-Airtel users through revamped payment scheme

Highlights Airtel is now giving access to its entertainment app Airtel XStream app to non-Airtel users as well.

Non-airtel users can purchase Airtel XStreams app subscription for Rs 499 for 12 months and Rs 49 for a monthly subscription.

Telecom companies Jio and Vi give access to their dedicated entertainment apps Vi movies and TV and JioTV respectively to their users.

Airtel's entertainment app Airtel Xstream can now be accessed by non-Airtel users as well. Formerly, only Airtel users were eligible to use the app and could access it by subscribing to a prepaid, postpaid, DTH, or broadband plan by Airtel. Now, according to an online report, the Airtel XStream app can also be accessed by non-Airtel users by subscribing to the plans online.

Airtel XStream app's changelog on PlayStore notes that the app has gotten a special update, as reported by OnlyTech. Non-airtel users can purchase Airtel XStream's app subscription for Rs 499 for 12 months and Rs 49 for a monthly subscription. The company has revamped its payment methods and the payment can be made through UPI, PayTM, and other wallets like GooglePay or PhonePe. Users can also get the subscription through card payments. No official announcement has been made from Airtel as of yet.

The Airtel XStream app lets users create personal watchlists, gives them multiple device access and a single login for up to five devices with over 350 live TV channels, Movies, and TV shows.

Airtel Xstream also supports the Chromecast feature, Android TV, and Fire TV Stick. However, access to these features requires users to purchase the annual subscription pack. Users can additionally upgrade from Airtel Xstream Basic to Airtel Xstream Premium by paying Rs 49 per month.

Airtel users with prepaid plans starting from Rs 149 and all postpaid users get access to the Airtel XStream app at no additional charge.

When it comes to broadband plans, all plans from Airtel give unlimited data along with Airtel XStream OTT services. All broadband plans include Airtel Xstream 4k TV Box along with 10,000+ movies, shows, and original series from 7 OTT apps and 5 Studios. The Xstream Bundle comes with a security deposit of Rs 1500 under which it gives Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box. The top-tier plans in the list, that is, entertainment, ultra and VIP give access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Zee5 services.





Telecom companies Jio and Vi give access to their dedicated entertainment apps Vi movies and TV and JioTV respectively. However, they are exclusive to Vi and Jio users.