Android 10 for OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T coming soon but you can download it now

OnePlus has made a name for itself for offering high-end specifications at relatively affordable prices, with the recent OnePlus 8 series phones reminding that. The company has, however, focused on getting the user experience just right for Android enthusiasts in many ways, with one of them including timely updates. OnePlus is also one of the few brands supporting older phones with the latest software. Case in point is the OnePlus 5 series and it's Android 10 update.

Last year, while OnePlus was competing with Google for releasing Android 10 on its OnePlus 7 series, it also promised the update for its 2017-flagship models, which is the OnePlus 5 series. A timely update for the three-year-old phone wasn't promised but OnePlus did say it is going to release Android 10 for those phones. It now seems that OnePlus is almost done delivering on its promise.

OnePlus has just put up the Android 10-based build of Oxygen OS under beta testing for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. This is the Open Beta for Oxygen OS, which means if you are still rocking a OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T and want to move to the latest version of Android now, you can go ahead and download. You will have to download the ROM manually and install it on the device.

However, you should know that this is still under beta and that means it's bound to have a few bugs as well as irregularities. Hence, you should be ready to face issues, if any exists. It is suggested you should only get the Open Beta if you don't use the phone as your primary device.

As for the Android 10 build itself, it gets the same features that we are accustomed to in the newer OnePlus phones. Android 10 does bring its improved set of privacy and security features but it's the set of new Oxygen OS 10 features that count on OnePlus devices. The user interface is likely to be similar to the newer OnePlus phones, which OnePlus calls a burdenless experience.

Features like Game Space and Smart Display are coming to both the phones but sadly, the modern Android 10 gestures are limited for the OnePlus 5T only. Yeah, OnePlus 5 users still have two buttons for controlling the user interface and they aren't getting an option to render them useless.

The Android 10 update is probably the last major OS upgrade for the OnePlus 5 series. OnePlus usually follows a three-year OS upgrade cycle for its phones and that should push the OnePlus 5 series out of its priorities.