Apple launches study to find whether Apple Watch, iPhone can be used to detect COVID-19

Apple has collaborated with researchers to find out whether Apple Watch and other devices including iPhone can be used to detect diseases like COVID-19. The Cupertino-giant has collaborated with the researchers from the Seattle Flu Study and the University of Washington for the same. Apple had first announced the study during its Time flies but it was launched only a couple of days ago, the Apple Insider report said.

The Seattle Flu has already started recruiting people for the study, the website revealed. "We are looking for people who live in the greater Seattle area and may have higher than normal risk of respiratory illness because of frequent exposure to other people through work or other activities, health conditions, or other factors," the page read.

The recruitment page of Seattle Flu revealed that the people who have enrolled for the study will fill out short surveys on the Apple Research app on their iPhone each week. They will receive free testing for COVID-19 at the beginning of the study, and for any acute respiratory illness that may occur during participation. The participants are requested to wear the Apple Watch, which will be provided throughout the study day and night.

To enroll for the study, the participant must be a resident of the greater Seattle area and should be either 22 or older. The participant should have an Apple iPhone 6s or above. He or should know how to speak and read English. The study will take upto six months to complete.

"The goal of the study is to see if the information collected by the Apple Watch and iPhone can detect early signs of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19. If you are eligible and decide to participate, you will be provided an Apple Watch to wear. The watch will collect information about your health and activity. You will also be asked to answer simple survey questions in the Apple Research app on your iPhone about respiratory symptoms and lifestyle on a weekly and monthly basis," the recruitment page states.

The researchers also mention that if any participants falls ill during the study, they will be tested for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. They will be asked to take measurements using your Apple Watch. Notably, the name and other pivotal information of the users will be kept confidential.