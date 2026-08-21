10-year-old Taiwanese inventor wins top Silicon Valley award for AI ‘electronic nose’ at airports

How the AI ‘electronic nose’ works

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Hsu Ting-wei, a student at Kang Chiao International School, developed the “Novel Artificial Electronic Nose”, an intelligent, non-contact security screening platform. The system combines real-time air sampling, gas chromatography-mass spectrometry and AI-based odour recognition.

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The technology is designed to be placed behind X-ray baggage screening equipment, including at airports. While X-rays can reveal what is inside a bag, Hsu’s system adds another layer by analysing the air around screened luggage for chemical signatures.

The system first analyses different substances and builds a feature-map database. AI can then compare new samples against that database to identify potential threats more quickly.

For Hsu, the goal is practical. He hopes the invention could prevent pork products potentially carrying African swine fever from entering countries. He also wants it to help US authorities detect drugs such as fentanyl at borders.

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The young inventor believes the system could eventually reduce the need for sniffer dogs to come into direct contact with dangerous substances, helping reduce their exposure and workload.

From school project to Silicon Valley recognition

Hsu’s invention earned a gold medal at the 2026 Silicon Valley International Invention Festival (SVIIF) in California. It also received the Best Invention Award from the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA).

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Jury chairman Amin Ghafooripour said the recognition was not given simply because Hsu was young. The judges considered the invention to have practical value and said his work made a strong impression.

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Hsu also won a silver medal for another project, the “High-Temperature Color-Changing Escape Door”. He has said he enjoys inventing because he believes technology can change lives and prefers ideas that solve real-world problems rather than remain limited to theoretical research.

Taiwan records strong showing

Hsu’s achievement was part of a wider Taiwanese success at SVIIF, which attracted entries from more than 30 countries across general and youth categories.

Taiwanese inventors submitted 35 entries and won a record 24 gold medals, eight silver medals and one bronze. Nearly every Taiwanese team received an award, making the gold-medal tally the country’s highest since it began participating in SVIIF in 2018.