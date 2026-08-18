Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
artificial intelligence
From Hindi to regional accents: This new AI model is built to understand 26 Indian languages

From Hindi to regional accents: This new AI model is built to understand 26 Indian languages

IIT Madras professor Mitesh Khapra introduces Indic-Transcribe, a 1.2-billion-parameter AI model built to transcribe speech across 26 Indian languages and English with diverse accents.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 10:26 AM IST
From Hindi to regional accents: This new AI model is built to understand 26 Indian languages IIT Madras professor Mitesh Khapra introduces Indic-Transcribe for Indian languages and speech

India’s relationship with technology is increasingly shaped by how people speak, rather than just how they type. With users communicating across multiple languages, scripts, and regional accents, building AI that accurately understands spoken Indian languages remains a major challenge.

For you as a user, this matters because voice-based tools are only as useful as their ability to understand how people actually speak. An AI system designed around India’s linguistic diversity could make voice technology more accessible across the country.

Advertisement

A voice-first approach for India

Mitesh Khapra, Associate Professor at IIT Madras, with AI4Bharat and Bodhan AI, has introduced Indic-Transcribe, an AI transcription model designed to understand spoken Indian languages and accents.

Must Read: AI is no longer a startup pitch differentiator, says Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath

Khapra shared an X post where he describes India as a “voice-first nation”, pointing to the country’s countless languages, scripts and accents. The idea behind Indic-Transcribe is to build a system that reflects how Indians actually communicate instead of relying on models designed primarily around a limited set of languages or speech patterns.

26 Indian languages plus English

Indic-Transcribe supports 26 languages along with English. The model has 1.2 billion parameters, giving it a substantial scale for a speech-to-text system focused on India's diverse linguistic landscape.

Advertisement

Must Read: Bengaluru engineer builds AI system that detects potholes and prepares complaints

The wide language coverage is particularly relevant if you regularly switch between languages while speaking or use regional languages for everyday communication. Different pronunciations, accents and speech patterns can make transcription difficult, making language-specific AI models important for improving accuracy.

Rather than treating India's linguistic diversity as an edge case, Indic-Transcribe is positioned as a system built around it.

Where can you try Indic-Transcribe?

Advertisement

Indic-Transcribe is scheduled to go live on September 5, 2026, marking a collaborative effort between BodhanAI and AI4Bharat to advance voice technology tailored to India's diverse spoken communications.

Users will be able to test and access the model directly via Bodhan.AI.

Ultimately, this development holds broader implications for enhancing transcription, accessibility, voice assistants, and various AI tools relying on precise recognition of Indian speech.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026 10:25 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more