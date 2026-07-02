Anthropic appoints former GitLab executive Jai Gidwani to India GTM team

Anthropic has appointed Jai Gidwani as a member of its founding go-to-market, or GTM, team in India, as the artificial intelligence company steps up its expansion in the country.

Gidwani will work under the leadership of Irina Ghose, who is overseeing Anthropic’s India operations.

“Happy to share that I've joined Anthropic as part of the founding GTM team in India, under Irina Ghose's leadership,” Gidwani said in a LinkedIn post announcing the move.

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“It's an exciting time to be building in AI, and I'm looking forward to contributing to Anthropic's mission of developing AI that's safe, reliable, and genuinely useful,” he added.

The appointment comes as Anthropic builds out its commercial presence in India and looks to deepen engagement with enterprises adopting generative AI tools.

Before joining Anthropic, Gidwani spent more than two years at software development platform GitLab. He most recently served as a senior business development representative after joining the company as a business development executive.

Before GitLab, Gidwani was part of Salesforce-owned MuleSoft’s India team, where he worked on enterprise business development and supported the company’s expansion in the market.

He has also held business development and sales roles at data integration startup Hevo Data and procurement software company Zycus.

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Gidwani holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in electrical, electronics and communications engineering from Thadomal Shahani Engineering College.

