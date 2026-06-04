Big Tech's AI bill could reach $5.3 Trillion by 2030, higher than GDP of Japan and India

Big tech companies are projected to spend billions of dollars on artificial intelligence (AI), which will likely surpass the GDP of leading countries, including Japan, India, the United Kingdom, and France. According to a June 2026 research note by Goldman Sachs, capital expenditure by Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google’s Alphabet is projected to reach $5.3 trillion by 2030 as they spend aggressively on AI infrastructure, data centres, computing power, and related facilities.

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The reported spending is up from its previous estimate of $4.5 trillion. Due to the growing AI bill, Goldman Sachs believes it will create a long-term investment cycle as it will require trillions of dollars. The research also highlighted that the entire industry could spend over $7.6 trillion over the next five years.

The bank further suggested that private markets, including private equity firms, infrastructure funds, pension funds, and real-estate investors, will play a bigger role in financing AI infrastructure projects. However, investors are also concerned about the long-term return on those investments.

These companies are being called “hyperscalers,” and they plan to spend up to $725 billion in capital expenditures (capex) this year. This is more than double the $360 billion they spent in 2025. This highlights that companies are not scaling back, but accelerating their AI and infrastructure spending.

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Meta is said to be one of the biggest spenders on AI infrastructure. The company also saw its shares gain 3% last week after announcing plans to monetise its AI chatbot. However, Alphabet's stock price fell about 2% after reports emerged that the company was planning to sell $80 billion worth of stock.

Goldman also highlighted that infrastructure is one of the most focused areas for investment due to long-term trends that are increasing demand for it. As a result, the sector is expected to attract additional investor capital and help finance the trillions of dollars required for the AI buildout.