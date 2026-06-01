Microsoft and NVIDIA partner to bring personal AI agents to Windows PCs with RTX Spark

Microsoft and NVIDIA announced a partnership to create a secure system that lets artificial intelligence (AI) agents run directly on Windows PCs. The platform is built around NVIDIA’s new RTX Spark, “a superchip that reinvents Windows PCs for the era of personal AI agents,” noted the company in a press note.

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To achieve a secure and private system for running AI agents on-device, the companies have built a shared security system, consisting of two parts: Windows OS-level security primitives, which will offer identity verification, process isolation, and policy enforcement. The other part will consist of NVIDIA OpenShell runtime, which lets users control what AI agents can access, decide when queries should run locally, and protect sensitive data before it is sent to the cloud.

“The PC is being reinvented,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

“For forty years, you launched apps. Click. Type. With RTX Spark and Microsoft Windows, you ask — and the PC does the work. All on a laptop…This is the new PC. The personal AI computer,” he added.

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What NVIDIA RTX Spark chip offer?

The RTX Spark is a system-on-chip that combines Blackwell RTX GPU with a 20-core Grace CPU, which claims to deliver AI performance of up to 1 petaflop, which is a measure of AI computing power, that supports up to 128GB of unified storage. The chip is said to be powerful enough to run large AI models of up to 120-billion parameters on the device. In addition, it can handle extremely long conversations or documents with up to 1 million tokens.

From the Windows front, users will be able to acces AI agent features powered by RTX Spark directly from the Windows taskbar, as it is built directly into the OS. For businesses and developers, Nvidia will offer a more powerful version called DGX Station for Windows. It will consist of similar technology but is designed for heavier workloads and higher computing needs on-device.

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RTX Spark-powered Windows laptops and compact desktops will debut this fall from leading brands including ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft Surface and MS. Acer and GIGABYTE are also said to join.

“Our goal is to deliver unmetered intelligence to every home and every desk with Windows,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft. “RTX Spark marks a real breakthrough towards that vision.”