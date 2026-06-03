What is Microsoft 365 Copilot? Why Infosys, TCS, and Wipro are scaling access to 300,000+ employees

Microsoft revealed that Indian IT giants, including Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Wipro, each have expanded deployment of Microsoft 365 Copilot to over 100,000 employees. Combined, these three companies have over 300,000 Copilot licenses in less than six months, indicating very rapid adoption.

The tech giant highlighted that it is the largest and fastest enterprise AI rollouts globally, reflecting the growing role of AI across engineering, service delivery and business operations at the enterprise level. Microsoft further highlighted that India is “emerging as one of the fastest-moving markets in Asia.”

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Judson Althoff, CEO, Microsoft Commercial Business, said, “At this level of scale, the impact of AI is no longer measured solely by time saved or productivity gained—it is defined by how organisations operate, compete, and grow.”

“Infosys, TCS, and Wipro are moving beyond deployment to AI as an operating model, using Microsoft Copilot and agents to translate their unique IQ into better decisions, faster execution, and stronger customer outcomes,” he added.

What is Microsoft 365 Copilot?

Microsoft 365 Copilot is an AI-powered assistant built right into its business apps, like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and other tools. Copilot is powered by Microsoft's AI models and is deeply embedded within organisations, allowing employees to draft emails, summarise meetings, generate presentations, analyse spreadsheets, write reports, and automate repetitive tasks.

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The AI-powered tools work as a digital assistant that helps employees complete tasks faster and helps improve productivity. Microsoft is also expanding Copilot's capabilities with AI agents that can perform complex workflows and automate business processes.

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How are IT giants using Copilot to streamline workflow?

According to Microsoft, Infosys, TCS, and Wipro are using Microsoft 365 Copilot across core business operations, including engineering, service delivery, collaboration, reporting, documentation, and decision-making. These companies have moved beyond pilot projects to enterprise-scale adoption, which is delivering higher impact.

At Infosys, more than 100,000 employees across delivery, engineering, and corporate functions are using Copilot, and the company reported over 91% monthly active users. Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys, said, “We see AI as a transformative force to reimagine enterprise value. The real opportunity with AI lies in how deeply it is embedded into everyday work.”

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On the other hand, TCS is using Copilot to “enhance day-to-day” productivity, collaboration, and decision-making. The employees are using the AI assistant for reporting, meeting management, documentation, analysis, and knowledge work, helping them reduce relative or manual work.

The company said 86% of Copilot-licensed employees actively use AI in their day-to-day work. TCS also reported 20–25% productivity gains in research and content creation tasks, and a 25–35% reduction in work-cycle times.

K. Krithivasan, CEO & MD at TCS, said, “This is an integral part of building AI-first culture and shaping Human + AI operating model of the future. By embedding Agentic AI into the flow of work, our employees are redefining how work gets done.”

Wipro has integrated Copilot into Wipro Intelligence, its suite of AI platforms and solutions. The company highlighted that it has more than 95% monthly active users, with employees generating 7.5 million prompts every month.

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On average, users perform 23 AI-assisted actions per week, helping save more than 250,000 full-time-equivalent days every quarter. Wipro employees can also create their own AI agents, which has resulted in more than 29,000 agents and over 60 enterprise-grade AI solutions across the organisation. One of its AI-powered appraisal agents has also reduced performance review effort by nearly 70%.

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Microsoft's 2026 Work Trend Index further highlighted that 49% of Copilot usage is focused on cognitive work, whereas 58% of users say they're producing work they couldn't have done a year ago.