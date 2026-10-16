Copper supply could peak before demand: Why a 30% shortfall is hard to fix

The problem is compounded by the time required to develop new mines. While a data centre can be built in months, a copper mine can take 15–20 years to progress from discovery to production. Higher prices may encourage investment, but they cannot immediately translate into additional supplies.

According to projections cited by Teck, output from existing mines could begin declining in 2027, with total supply, including committed projects, potentially peaking in 2029. Meanwhile, demand is expected to rise as countries expand power infrastructure, electrification and digital capacity.

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Why copper demand is rising

Copper is essential for power transmission, transformers, electrical cables, renewable energy installations and EVs. The rapid expansion of AI infrastructure is adding another source of demand, as data centres require substantial electrical equipment to support energy-intensive computing.

The scale of planned investment is significant. The 18 largest AI campuses in the US alone are planned to have 30 gigawatts of capacity, requiring extensive networks of transformers, cables and substations.

Copper prices have also reflected concerns about tightening supplies. The London Metal Exchange (LME) copper price reportedly reached a record $14,700 per tonne in September, underscoring market concerns about future availability.

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A data centre takes 9 months to build...a copper mine can take 20 years. Teck CEO Jonathan Price says copper demand is on track to double by 2035, while supply ends up 30% short of what the market needs. The IEA flagged the same 30% gap last December. Supply is already close to its peak. Teck expects output from existing mines to start falling in 2027 and total supply, including committed projects, to peak in 2029. Demand keeps coming from grids, EVs, solar and the AI build-out. The 18 biggest US AI campuses alone are planned at 30 GW, and every gigawatt needs transformers, cables and substations full of copper. LME copper hit a record $14,700/t in September. Higher prices can’t speed up geology. New supply takes a decade, so in the meantime price has to cut demand at the margin, through aluminium substitution, delayed grid projects and more recycling. The question for 2027 is who gets the copper first: grid builders or data centres. Source: S&P Global, Teck, IEA — Jack Prandelli (@jackprandelli) October 16, 2026

India's import dependence adds to concerns

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal has warned of a structural global copper shortage over the next five to 10 years, driven by rising demand from AI, data centres and electrification. He has argued that India needs to accelerate domestic exploration and introduce policy changes to strengthen production.

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India's copper consumption rose to 1.88 million tonnes in FY25 from 1.72 million tonnes in FY24, according to the International Copper Association. The Ministry of Mines projects demand could reach 3–3.3 million tonnes by 2030 and 8.8–9.8 million tonnes by 2047.

However, limited domestic concentrate production leaves India reliant on imports to feed its smelters. Expanding refining capacity alone will not eliminate this vulnerability without adequate raw-material supplies.

The government aims to increase annual smelting and refining capacity to 5 million tonnes by 2030, alongside exploration initiatives and measures to secure overseas mineral assets.

The key question is whether new mining projects, recycling and domestic exploration can bridge the widening supply gap before demand outpaces production. If not, higher prices could force manufacturers to substitute aluminium where feasible, delay projects or absorb rising costs.