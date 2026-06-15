'Future of the firm is the ability to…': Microsoft’s Satya Nadella message for AI era

Microsoft's Chief Executive shared a detailed article on how firms should operate in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The article, titled “A frontier without an ecosystem is not stable,” shared via X, highlights how choosing the best AI model will not be enough. Nadella said, “Building a learning loop on top of models where human capital and token capital compound.”

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“You can offload a task, or even a job, but you can never offload your learning. The future of the firm is the ability to compound that learning across people and AI,” he added.

Must read: 'Human capital is...': Satya Nadella says AI success will hinge on ecosystems, not frontier models

Satya Nadella's formula for AI era

In the article, Nadella detailed that the companies that succeed in the AI era won't just use AI models; they'll build AI systems that learn from their own knowledge, experience, and workflows over time.

He highlighted that every company has unique knowledge, processes, and experience that is built up over the years. Hence, instead of relying on a general AI model, businesses should build AI systems that are built with internal knowledge. Nadella said, “The AI model is the engine, but your company's knowledge is the fuel and navigation system.” He added that company documents, decisions, best practices, and expertise should be stored in a knowledge base accessible to AI.

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A company's competitive advantage will come from its internal knowledge, employee expertise, past decisions and lessons learned, and business workflows and processes. However, AI adoption should be measured by real business outcomes. “The companies that build this early will have an advantage that is hard to replicate, regardless of any new individual model capability,” he said.

Frontier ecosystem, not frontier model

Nadella emphasised building a frontier ecosystem where “human agency will be the driver of token capital growth.” Companies shouldn't only care about creating the smartest AI model, but also building platforms and tools that allow everyone else to create value with AI. He also added that, rather than replacing people, AI should help employees work faster, make better decisions, share expertise more easily, and scale their knowledge across the company.