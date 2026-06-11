PM Modi earns praise from Apple's Cook and Microsoft's Nadella over India's transformation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a new milestone by becoming India’s longest-serving elected Prime Minister, completing 4,399 consecutive days in office. As he surpasses Jawaharlal Nehru by one day, leaders from across industries extended their congratulations, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Tim Cook shared an X post to congratulate Modi in which he said, “Congratulations on becoming the longest serving prime minister elected in India’s history.”

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Congratulations on becoming the longest serving prime minister elected in India’s history, and thank you for supporting innovation that enriches people’s lives! — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 10, 2026

“Thank you for supporting innovation that enriches people’s lives!” he added.

Apple has rapidly expanded its India presence in recent years. From expanding local manufacturing through partners such as Foxconn and Tata Electronics, to bringing flagship retail stores across metro cities, positioning India as both a major production hub and one of its fastest-growing consumer markets.

Last month, Apple recorded an impressive March quarter performance, with India among the emerging markets with robust double-digit growth.

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Cook said, “It has been wonderful to see how we’ve continued to grow in India in recent years, part of our larger efforts to connect with even more customers and emerging markets all over the world.”

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“We’ve been focused on this for a while. It’s the second-largest smartphone market in the world and the third-largest PC market, and despite doing extremely well there for quite some time we still have a modest share. And so I think that really speaks to the opportunity that we have,” he added.

On the other hand, Nadella also shared his wishes, saying, “Congratulations on this incredible milestone, PM @narendramodi. Your leadership and dedication to India's progress are an inspiration.”

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Congratulations on this incredible milestone, PM @narendramodi. Your leadership and dedication to India's progress are an inspiration. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) June 10, 2026

In December 2025, Microsoft announced to invest $17.5 billion in India in 4 years, to boost cloud and AI infrastructure, skilling and ongoing operations. It also plans to skill over 10 million Indians with AI by 2030.

This highlights that India is no longer viewed as a secondary consumer market, as it has established itself as a critical pillar of global manufacturing, cloud infrastructure, and AI development.