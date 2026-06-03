JioStar's next content play: AI-written, AI-voiced, AI-produced shows

JioStar is expanding its use of artificial intelligence in entertainment after an AI-generated adaptation of the Mahabharat attracted millions of viewers, with the company planning a slate of AI-created shows and films for its streaming platform, Bloomberg reported.

The media venture backed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and Walt Disney is developing multiple projects that would be written, animated, voiced and edited using AI for its JioHotstar platform, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

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A JioStar spokesperson confirmed plans to hire AI talent and produce additional AI-generated content, according to the report.

The company is also looking to recruit about 80 AI specialists and engineers as it expands its generative AI content efforts, the report said.

JioStar's push follows the performance of Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh. The series drew about 6.5 million views on its first day on JioHotstar in October, more than double the platform's typical debut-day viewership, the report said.

The company is reportedly working on additional AI-powered projects, including television series Makaraj, a feature film titled Hanuman and several short-form dramas.

Earlier this year, JioStar hired veteran US screenwriter and producer Stephan Bugaj to lead its generative AI content strategy.

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The expansion would position JioStar among the first major Indian entertainment companies to release multiple AI-generated productions at scale. Smaller studios and startups have already experimented with AI-generated films and short-form content.