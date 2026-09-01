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No AI label, no reach: Instagram cracks down on AI-generated influencers

No AI label, no reach: Instagram cracks down on AI-generated influencers

Instagram accounts having an AI-generated character or persona as their main identity will clearly need to mention the “AI-generated profile” label.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 12:39 PM IST
No AI label, no reach: Instagram cracks down on AI-generated influencersThe new label requirement comes as social media platforms trying to reduce the visibility of AI-generated content.

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram has reportedly changed its labelling requirement for accounts that are built around AI-generated personas. As per the new policy, Instagram accounts having an AI-generated character or persona as its main identity will clearly need to use the “AI-generated profile” label. If they fail to add the label, their reach could be reduced, meaning their posts may not reach a wider audience, or it could even become harder to discover.

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The move is to bring transparency across the platform around AI-generated content and make it clear to users that the profile does not represent a real human. This would help users distinguish between genuine human influencers and AI-generated personalities.

Must read: Meta teen addiction trial: Instagram head says few teens knew safety tools; States to explore settlement

Previously, Instagram had an optional “AI creator” label for accounts that regularly posted AI-generated content. Now, with an “AI-generated profile” tag, users will be able to distinguish content that does not involve a human.

An Instagram spokesperson said, “We've heard from our community that they don't like coming across a profile that seems human, only to find out later that the person featured is AI-generated.” If the post with AI-generated content does not use the label, Instagram may “Limit the reach,” the spokesperson added.

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The platform is also providing users with ways to challenge the decision. If a creator believes Instagram has wrongly penalised their account, they can go to the Account Status section of Instagram and appeal the restriction.

Must read: Instagram refreshes its identity with a redesigned wordmark after 10 years; Here’s what’s changed

The new label requirement comes as social media platforms try to reduce the visibility of AI-generated content. The majority of posts across platforms now showcase a large amount of low-quality, repetitive AI content flooding, which is not only spreading misinformation but also frustrating users. This type of low-quality, mass-produced AI content is often called “AI slop.”

While Instagram’s latest move doesn't ban or crack down on AI slop, but it targets a specific category that includes accounts built around AI-generated people or personas.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 1, 2026 12:39 PM IST
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