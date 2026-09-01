No AI label, no reach: Instagram cracks down on AI-generated influencers

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Previously, Instagram had an optional “AI creator” label for accounts that regularly posted AI-generated content. Now, with an “AI-generated profile” tag, users will be able to distinguish content that does not involve a human.

An Instagram spokesperson said, “We've heard from our community that they don't like coming across a profile that seems human, only to find out later that the person featured is AI-generated.” If the post with AI-generated content does not use the label, Instagram may “Limit the reach,” the spokesperson added.

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The platform is also providing users with ways to challenge the decision. If a creator believes Instagram has wrongly penalised their account, they can go to the Account Status section of Instagram and appeal the restriction.

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The new label requirement comes as social media platforms try to reduce the visibility of AI-generated content. The majority of posts across platforms now showcase a large amount of low-quality, repetitive AI content flooding, which is not only spreading misinformation but also frustrating users. This type of low-quality, mass-produced AI content is often called “AI slop.”

While Instagram’s latest move doesn't ban or crack down on AI slop, but it targets a specific category that includes accounts built around AI-generated people or personas.