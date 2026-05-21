Tenable partners with Anthropic to bring agentic AI into cybersecurity operations

US-based cybersecurity company Tenable on May 21 announced a new partnership with Anthropic to accelerate the use of agentic artificial intelligence across its exposure management platform, as enterprises face increasingly complex cyber threats driven by frontier AI technologies.

The collaboration will introduce Claude-powered workflows into Tenable Hexa AI, the company’s AI engine embedded within the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform.

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“Tenable Hexa AI is the agentic engine of the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, built to turn exposure intelligence into coordinated action at machine speed,” the company said in a statement.

The company said the platform combines native telemetry, third-party data and insights from Tenable Research to help enterprises identify, prioritise and remediate cyber risks across modern attack surfaces.

“The volume of exposures is increasing, the time between discovery and exploit is shrinking, and security teams need a fundamentally different approach. That's why Tenable has developed a deep working relationship with Anthropic,” said Mark Thurmond, co-CEO of Tenable.

“With Claude-fueled innovations we are accelerating R&D and our exposure management roadmap, while rapidly advancing solutions like Tenable Hexa AI so customers can strengthen their preemptive security programs, powered by agentic workflows,” he added.

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As part of the partnership, Tenable plans to apply Anthropic’s Claude models to cybersecurity operations including exposure analysis, remediation orchestration and risk prioritisation across enterprise environments.

“As AI reshapes cybersecurity, organizations need to integrate AI into their security operations,” said Jason Clinton, Deputy CISO at Anthropic. “We’re excited to work with Tenable to apply Claude’s capabilities to help customers better understand risk, prioritize action, and respond faster.”

The announcement also follows the general availability of Tenable Hexa AI, which the company recently rolled out to customers.