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Trump Administration’s new website shifts AI narrative to ‘Super Intelligence’ with launch of SI.gov

Trump Administration’s new website shifts AI narrative to ‘Super Intelligence’ with launch of SI.gov

The Trump Administration has officially renamed Artificial Intelligence to Super Intelligence, launching a dedicated website SI.gov to outline policies and initiatives.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 2:41 PM IST
Trump Administration’s new website shifts AI narrative to ‘Super Intelligence’ with launch of SI.govTrump Administration launches SI.gov, know what the change signifies.

After renaming the term Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Super Intelligence (SI), the Trump Administration has changed the AI website’s branding and URL to SI.gov. The website explores the government’s policies, initiatives, and approach to artificial intelligence. US President Donald Trump wants to change how people perceive the rapidly evolving AI by promoting the term “super intelligence.”

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Over the years, people have been concerned about the AI impact and its ability to replace human workers and pose safety risks. In a post on Truth Social last week, Trump said that people who oppose his proposed change would be “ The Enemy” of his administration.

Must read: ‘No more AI’: Elon Musk may rebrand SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI after Trump’s ‘Super Intelligence’ push

White House Office of Science and Technology Policy shared a post on X that said, “The Super Intelligence era is here.” After Trump’s proposed change, several tech leaders acknowledged the growing prominence of AI, while reactions to the proposed rebranding varied across the technology industry.

Elon Musk also said he considers changing xAI's company name to xSI. On the other hand, OpenAI’s Sam Altman also acknowledged the change, but on a Politico podcast, he stated that the company would keep its existing name.

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Previously, Trump also signed a formal directive instructing the federal government to take certain actions, which also directed preference for using “super intelligence” rather than “artificial intelligence”. Government departments were also instructed to use the new terminology when discussing the technology in their official statements and communications.

Must read: Trump creates 'Super Intelligence Force' to lead US AI push: What it will do

As a result, the Trump administration is gradually updating all government l documents and websites like SI.gov with the new term. Government departments were also instructed to use the new terminology when discussing the technology in their official statements and communications.

This transition showcases how federal bodies categorise advanced technology, moving away from conventional tech terms to align with newly mandated directives.

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Published on: Oct 14, 2026 2:41 PM IST
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