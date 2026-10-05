‘No more AI’: Elon Musk may rebrand SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI after Trump’s ‘Super Intelligence’ push

No more AI SI It’s better — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2026

Must read: Trump creates 'Super Intelligence Force' to lead US AI push: What it will do



Why is Elon Musk planning to rebrand?

Last week, Trump signed an executive order that directed US federal departments and agencies to use “super intelligence” (SI) instead of “artificial intelligence” (AI) in official communications. The agreement highlighted that the government will not recognise the terms “Artificial Intelligence” and “AI” in applicable settings.

Trump argues that today’s AI systems do much more than simply automate specific aspects of human intelligence. He believes that the technology has gone beyond what the term “artificial intelligence” originally described.

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SpaceX is a super intelligence company — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2026

“From this point forward, all of United States documents, and hopefully the world's, will be changed to use the much more accurate term ‘super’ as opposed to artificial. So it's super intelligence,” Trump said.

Must read: Trump’s AI push: Tech giants agree to voluntary safety standards amid rapid AI development

Therefore, many companies, including SpaceXAI or OpenAI, may consider rebranding their names amid the SI push.

Trump’s SI push

Alongside the new term for AI, Trump, on October 4, announced the formation of a “Super Intelligence Force” after tech giants and leaders called for strict guardrails to control the technology from getting out of hand. Trump said that the group will help US stay ahead globally in advanced AI technology.

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Reportedly, the task force will work with the US federal government to help ensure America remains a global leader in “Super Intelligence.” The group will also engage with a wide range of groups, including consumers, public interest organisations, religious organisations, infrastructure providers, and industry leaders. Trump has also appointed Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton to lead the task force.