Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration now open for Android users, exclusive rewards up for grabs

Highlights Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available to pre-register on the Play Store.

You just need to visit the Play Store and search for the game.

You will immediately receive as many as four new rewards.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration is now live. You can simply go to the Google Play Store on your Android phone, search for the Indian version of the PUBG Mobile game using the new name, and tap on "Pre-register". As promised, Krafton will immediately add pre-registration rewards to your account that you will be able to use as and when Battlegrounds Mobile India becomes available for download.

Krafton, the company that owns the PUBG IP, has not said anything about the release date yet. However, seeing the pace at which the company is moving ahead towards making Battlegrounds Mobile return to India, we might soon see an announcement. Several YouTubers in India have suggested the launch could happen as early as June, and while they have not shared a date, fans have predicted Battlegrounds Mobile may arrive on June 10, coinciding with the solar eclipse.

How to pre-register for Battlegrounds Mobile India?

It is very simple. Just open Google Play Store on your Android phone. Search for "Battlegrounds Mobile India" or "Krafton". Make sure you find the original listing because the Play Store is currently full of fake ones. The correct one will show the game's name and Krafton as the developer below it. See the screenshot below for reference. Now, just tap the "Pre-register" button, and you are done. Since I have already pre-registered, you can see the "Unregister" button.

Pre-registration rewards for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton will add four rewards to your account as soon as you pre-register. These rewards are the Recon Mask, the Recon Outfit, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG. You will see these rewards in your Battlegrounds Mobile India account as and when the game is released.

In addition to these four, your inventory, which includes your Royale Passes, Unknown Cash (UC), skins, and outfits, from PUBG Mobile global version is likely to be available on Battlegrounds Mobile India, according to one of the leading gaming content creators in India.

System requirements for downloading Battlegrounds Mobile India

According to Krafton, you need to have a phone with at least 2GB of RAM and Android 5.1.1 or above. This means that most of the new phones will be supported but you will have to check for the RAM on your phone. Android Go smartphones are unlikely to support the game because of the 1GB of RAM in them. And finally, obviously, you need to have a stable internet connection to download and play Battlegrounds Mobile on your phone.

Can you play matches with anyone on Battlegrounds Mobile?

No. Since the servers for Battlegrounds Mobile are hosted in India, you will only be able to play with people playing the game in India. Cross-server matches are not allowed. "The app #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA is exclusively for players in India only, serviced by Krafton," the app description reads.

If you have more questions, you can shoot them in the comments and we will try to answer them.