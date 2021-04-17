Boat Xplorer smartwatch launched in India, price starts at Rs 2999

Highlights Popular audio and smart wearables brand Boat has launched yet another smartwatch in the Indian market.

Popular audio and smart wearables brand Boat has launched yet another smartwatch in the Indian market. The company has taken the lid off the Boat Xplorer, which aims to help people maintain a healthy lifestyle. Boat over the past couple of months had launched smartwatches in different shapes and sizes. The company strictly caters to the budget audience in all its offerings.

Boat Xplorer has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 2999. However, once the introductory period gets over, the watch will cost Rs 5990, the official price of the smartwatch has been listed on the website. You can grab the smartwatch for Rs 2999 before April 10. The watch has been launched with three colour options Pitch Black, Grey and Orange Fusion. It can be bought from the official Boat website as well as the e-commerce platforms as and when they are available. Before you buy, let us take a look at some key specifications of the Boat smartwatch.

Boat Xplorer: Specifications

Boat had launched smartwatches previously in the budget category including the bOAT storm, boat enigma, boat flash. The boat xplorer bears the same design as the Boat Storm but the xplorer comes with peppy color options. The smartwatch comes with 1.29-inch display with 33mm detachable silicone straps. The Xplorer can be worn during swimming or taking bath as it is rated 5ATM water resistance.

At only Rs 2999, the smartwatch comes with an integrated GPS sensor that can track how much have you walked. The smartwatch comes with 8 active sports modes, menstrual cycle tracking, continuous heart rate monitoring, and more. The Xplorer houses a 210mah battery which the company claims can go on for 7-10 days and 30 days on standby. It is equipped with a magnetic charging tech which makes ensure hassle-free charging.

On a related note, Qualcomm, the American chipmaker has invested around Rs 50 crore in Boat. "Qualcomm Ventures' investment in boAt is one of the many steps we are taking to reinforce India's twin missions of Atmanirbhar Bharat (a self-reliant India) and Make-in-India-for-the world, by enabling cutting edge technology innovation and R&D in India," said Rajen Vagadia, vice president and president, Qualcomm India, said in a statement.