CES 2021: MaskFone is a face mask with noise-cancelling earphones and it has a built-in mic

The first big technology trade show of 2021, CES, kicked off on Monday and is special in many ways as this time it's all digital. Thanks to 2020 and the pandemic, one of the categories that has made a mark at this year's CES trade show is the mask tech. Binatone, UK's telecom company, has managed to garner some headlines with a unique offering - MaskFone - at this year's event.

The company describes the product as "The MaskFone combines safety, fashion, technology, and entertainment to enhance and protect your everyday life integrating a mask and wireless headphone for crystal-clear calls and audio."

The MaskFone is a true wireless headphone and mask in-one with a built-in microphone with a medical-grade N95 filter. Announced as daily wear, the MaskFone at first feels like a product that should have been announced in 2020, but with delay in vaccinations globally, we might have a winner here.

One of the highlights of MaskFone is it integrates earbuds which means users can take calls or listen to music on the go while wearing the mask.

Some of the features of MaskFone include durable design, breathable fabric, water and sweat-resistant, controls for picking calls or adjusting volume while listening to music. The MaskFone also includes voice projection powered by the Hubble Connect app and comes with Alexa integration. The MaskFone also features a direct voice activation button programmed to Alexa as well as Siri and Google Assistant. The mask includes elastic neoprene ear hook, wireless earbuds, cable clip, control buttons, and washable and breathable fabric. It's worth noting that the mask isn't washable as it integrates the Bluetooth headset, though, it uses disposable interchangeable N95 filters that can be changed by users from time to time.

Talking about the price, Binatone has priced MaskFone at $49.99 (roughly Rs 3,700). It is now available at Maskfone.com and will be launching in stores and online retailers by February 2021.

The company also announced that following the success of the MaskFone, Binatone and Hubble Connected will also unveil the MegaFone by MaskFone.

The MegaFone mask will be equipped with a detachable voice projector that will offer a "walkie talkie" mode for voice projection and two-way talk. The MegaFone will use Mesh Network to give users the ability to pair with other MegaFone masks, no smartphone needed.