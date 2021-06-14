Elon Musk says Tesla Model S Plaid can run Cyberpunk 2077 at Sony PS5-level performance

Highlights Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed off the gaming capabilities on the new Tesla Model S Plaid.

The new infotainment system on the Model S Plaid can play Cyberpunk 2077 like a Sony PS5.

Tesla Model S Plaid uses the AMD Radeon RDNA 2 GPU inside.

Elon Musk is crazy about video games, so when he was on the stage at the Tesla event to launch the new Model S Plaid electric sedan, he did not miss the opportunity to show off that the car's new infotainment system could play Cyberpunk 2077. He added that the car offers a Sony PS5-like performance. That is because the new infotainment system on the Model S Plaid uses an AMD Ryzen processor and a discrete AMD Radeon RDNA 2 GPU, which drives high-end graphics on the Sony PlayStation 5.

"There's never been a car that has state of the art computing technology, state of the art infotainment where this is literally at the level of a PlayStation 5," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the launch event. "This is actual PlayStation 5-level performance yes it can run Cyberpunk. It's high frame rate, it will do 60fps with state of the art games," Musk was quoted as saying in a report by The Verge. Musk envisioned a near future where people would use their cars to watch movies, use the internet, and play games just "when you are not driving."

At the live demo event, a person was playing Cyberpunk 2077 on the car's screen, and the graphics and animations looked impressive. That is because AMD has been working closely with Tesla for the new infotainment system. The AMD Ryzen processor clubbed with the Radeon RDNA 2 GPU can offer 10 teraflops of computing power, which is good enough to play AAA games, such as Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. Musk showed off only the former because he is kind of a Cyberpunk fanatic. To draw a comparison, the Sony PlayStation 5 can dole out a compute power of 10.28 teraflops, which is only slightly higher than what the Tesla Model S Plaid will be able to offer.

Musk did not say much about how the owners of this $130,000 Model S Plaid will be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 in the demo, but some fans have posted photos of the in-person experience on Reddit. A photo by Paul Spivak shows there is a Tesla-branded controller that looks like a steering wheel, but it is not clear if it was just for the demo purpose or if Tesla is actually mulling making gaming accessories. (The former seems rather more logical.) Tesla-branded game controller or not, the Model S Plaid will offer pairing with the Xbox controller for Cyberpunk 2077 and other games.

Gaming on a car makes sense if you are wondering about that. That is absolutely true only for self-driving cars, where you are sitting idle while your car's AI is driving it -- Tesla cars have often been revered for their self-driving skills except for some mishaps. But, in an ideal situation, playing Cyberpunk 2077 or some other AAA title on your Tesla's infotainment with wireless controllers seems like the future of entertainment in a car, and Musk is already bringing it to reality.