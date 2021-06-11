Facebook Messenger gets Quick Reply bar for photos and videos, new themes and more features

Highlights Messenger has introduced a quick reply bar that will make it easier for users to respond to shared media without having to separately open the photo or video.

Messenger has also added three new messaging themes that will enable users to transform the background of their chats.

Messenger has also introduced QR codes and payment links for users in the US that will enable users to send and receive money.

Facebook Messenger has introduced new features to enhance the experience of Messenger users. It has introduced chat themes, a quick reply bar for media viewer and new payment tools like QR codes and payment links for Messenger users in the US that will enable users to send and receive money from anyone even if they are not Facebook friends. The quick reply bar for individual messages and chat themes features were rolled out to Instagram users last year when the cross message functionality went live in October. The update added some options previously available on Facebook Messenger, including colourful chats, reactions with any emoji, swiping to reply to individual messages, sharing videos with more friends without having to download the app.

Now, Messenger has introduced a quick reply bar that will make it easier for users to respond to media shared by friends and family without having to separately open the photo or video. To send a reply to a photo or a video, users will have to tap on the photo or video and send a response through the quick reply bar at the bottom of the screen. To head back to the main chat thread, they can swipe up to exit the full-screen media viewer.

Messenger has added three new messaging themes that will enable users to transform the background of their chats. These include Olivia Rodrigo's new album, Sour that has a whimsical chat theme featuring Olivia's signature face stickers. Messenger Themes also includes World Oceans Day chat theme, which lets users virtually explore the world's oceans and also promotes sustainability and the importance of keeping our oceans clean for future generations. Messenger has also introduced a chat theme for Fast and Furious with the new F9 chat theme featuring the Fast Saga's 20th anniversary.

Messenger has also introduced QR codes and payment links for users in the US that will enable users to send and receive money. Messenger notes that US Messenger users can leverage QR codes and payment links when they want to send or request money with Facebook Pay, even if they are not connected on Facebook. They will not be required to download a separate payment app or add new contacts. Users can access your personal QR code and payment link, by visiting Messenger settings and tapping Facebook Pay and sharing the payment link or allowing friends to scan their QR code to send or request money.



