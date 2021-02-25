FAUG to get PUBG Mobile's most popular multiplayer mode soon

Highlights FAUG is getting the PUBG Mobile treatment soon to lure players.

The Deathmatch mode is confirmed to arrive soon on FAUG.

The game was released on January 26 to fill the void left by the ban of PUBG Mobile in India.

FAUG is finally getting an important update that will make it a bit closer to being a true PUBG Mobile alternative. As promised, nCore Games has confirmed the Deathmatch Mode will be rolled out soon to allow multiplayer battles in the game. The deathmatch playing strategy was introduced in PUBG Mobile back in 2019, giving a new way of playing in a highly-aggressive environment with time restrictions. It became to be the most popular multiplayer mode in the game, inspiring other similar games to adopt this. With the Deathmatch Mode, FAUG may increase its appeal to the users who have slammed the homegrown mobile game for being too simple.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar tweeted about the Deathmatch mode that is coming soon to FAUG. Although a particular date is not announced, the fact that FAUG is getting a much-awaited overhaul is surely good news for players. The Deathmatch mode will let FAUG players engage in a 5v5 multiplayer battle the sole objective of which will be the longest survival with required skill points. There will be two teams fighting each other in an arena but it is not clear if the developers will release a new map to the game just yet. And this seems like another step into what could make FAUG a good replacement for PUBG Mobile in India in the latter's absence.

Immediately after its release, FAUG found itself in a myriad of backlashes and criticism because the users believed the game turned out nothing like the hype that was built around the launch. The game is termed too simple, where a single player has to fight computer-generated enemies with a handful of weapons in a single map that is not much interactive. The lack of content and levels in the game led to a grave situation for FAUG, especially after PUBG Mobile lovers took to bombarding Google Play Store listing of the game with negative reviews and bad ratings. Although the developers defended this action, the course of FAUG did not seem to be getting right. The developers had previously said they would improve FAUG over time by introducing multiplayer mode and a battle royale mode. One of them is coming to FAUG now.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile maker Krafton has announced the next-generation game to expand the PUBG universe. The new game is called PUBG: New State and it brings along a lot of new features, weapons, maps, and, yes, drones. The game is set in 2051 with ruins of buildings and chaos that ensued after the place was under anarchy. There will be 8x8km open worlds with new vehicles and weapons, including combat rolls that players can use. The graphics of the game have also been optimised to look more realistic while the gunplay is said to have been thoroughly enhanced for players.