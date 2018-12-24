Here's how you can create your own WhatsApp stickers

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has introduced stickers feature allowing users to send stickers while messaging. But that's not the only good news. The best part of WhatsApp's sticker feature is that users can create their own personal stickers. When the feature was first launched, only limited number of sticker packs were available. But now, you can create your own personalised stickers pack.

WhatsApp has provided a sample code that allows users to create sticker apps with minimal or possibly even no level of coding knowledge. Users can also publish their sticker app like any other app to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and other users who download and install the sticker app will be able to start sending those stickers right away from within WhatsApp.

To make your own sticker art, your stickers must meet the following requirements:

Each sticker image must have a transparent background. You can also use PNG image creator for doing the same for your images.

Stickers should not be bigger or smaller than 512x512 pixels.

Each sticker must be less than 100 KB.

Each sticker pack must hold minimum of three and maximum of thirty stickers.

Stickers must be capable of rendering on a variety of backgrounds, including white, black, coloured and patterned. For this reason, you must add an 8-pixel #FFFFFF stroke to the outside of each sticker.

There should be a 16-pixel margin between the actual sticker image and the edge of the 512x512 pixel canvas.

However, if all this is too complicated for you then you can just download sticker maker app from Play Store on Android devices. Tap on 'Create new sticker pack' and enter the name of the pack. Now just add images, including the lead image of the sticker pack. Add images either by selecting the existing ones or click new pictures with the camera.

Once you have the images, select and fine tune the image by selecting the areas you want in the sticker. Click on save and voila, you have your own personal sticker pack! This pack, however, can only be used by you but it is possible to export them to other devices.

Edited By: Udit Verma