Govt puts 5G high-speed Internet plan on fast track

The government will come out with a detailed roadmap for the rollout of next generation high-speed Internet known as 5G by June this year, telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan said on Tuesday. World over testing has begun for the new technology that is expected to offer 10 gbps speed, with American service providers targeting a launch by end-2018. Meanwhile in India, Airtel and China's Huawei conducted the first trial in Gurgaon. Sundararjan said the country has high stakes in 5G rollout as we are dependent on it to leapfrog several decades of underserving. We won't miss out on it like we did in 2G, 3G and 4G, she added.
Refering to the challenges that will have to be faced, Bharti Airtel CTO Abhay Savargaonkar said, "India is predominantly a dual-SIM market. But there is no standardisation for the different modes of SIMs. We faced serious challenges in migrating from 3G to 4G because we had to get users to change their SIMs,'' he added. "If the same thing happens in moving from 4G to 5G, it will be a disaster to get 1.2 billion users to change their SIMs. So, 5G can happen only if there is industry-wide standardisation," he observed. He said Airtel, along with Jio, has submitted represtenations to the government about reusing assets like spectrum to expedite the 5G rollout. "Band 40, which is the spectrum being used for 4G, should be taken as the band for 5G as well," he said. COAI director general Rajan Mathews said there is a high degree of involvement among all key stakeholders to ensure 5G rollout at the earliest. "By end 2018, we will begin to see issues around spectrum being taken care of.
In association with Mail Today
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today