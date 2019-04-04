Redmi Pro 2 powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC spotted; here's all we know

Redmi is trying hard to come out of the shadows of its bigger sibling Xiaomi and would soon be unveiling its own flagship phone, Redmi Pro 2. The phone would be the first Snapdragon 855 powered device from the Redmi stable and would come with a pop-up selfie camera and an edge-to-edge display with no holes. Snapdragon 855 SoC is usually seen on flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S10, Xiaomi Mi9, LG V50 ThinQ and Lenovo Z5 Pro GT. Redmi Pro 2 will be the first Redmi phone to have a Snapdragon 800 series processor.

Also Read: Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM variant listed on Xiaomi India website

Going by the leaked image, the Redmi Pro 2 would come with a gradient finish like the ones on the Redmi Note 7 and redmi Note 7 Pro. Being a notchless phone, Redmi Pro 2 has a full screen display. The phone is also expected to come with minimum side bezels. As far as selfie camera is concerned, Redmi Pro 2 has taken the leaf out of the Vivo's book and added a pop-up selfie camera on the top edge of the phone. The placement of the selfie camera, as per the leaks, is also similar to the one seen on the Vivo V15 smartphone.

On the back, Redmi Pro 2 has a vertically placed triple camera setup with an LED flash sitting right below it. The rear panel of the phone also includes the "Redmi by Xiaomi" brand logo similar to some of the recently launched Redmi phones. Meanwhile, Redmi Pro 2 won't be ditching the headphone jack. As per the leaked images, the new Redmi phone seems to be equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Redmi Pro 2 smartphone was earlier teased by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun on Weibo. The leaked image had Jun holding a smartphone with waterdrop notch screen with two more smartphones lying on the table. One of the two smartphones on the table was Redmi Pro 2.

Going by the specifications and features of the Redmi Pro 2, the phone will be priced higher than the existing Redmi phones in the market. Redmi brand is known for pricing their phones in an aggressive manner. Meanwhile, Redmi hasn't said anything about the India launch of Redmi Pro 2, and India being a price sensitive market, the phone might never see the light of the day in the country.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale

Also Read: Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 7, Note 7 Pro at aggressive price points

Also Read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched on February 28 in India; here're the details