WhatsApp may soon remove 'save profile picture' option for iOS users

WhatsApp is one of the most popular call and chat apps available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. WhatsApp is gaining popularity as it continuously pays attention to the security needs of the user and brings out new features accordingly. Apart from working on the album layout and new audio format for voice messages, WhatsApp is also discontinuing the ability to save someone else's profile picture.

According to the WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is removing the possibility of someone copying, saving and exporting the profile picture in WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.19.60.26. WhatsApp has already removed the same feature in the latest Android beta updates and in the WhatsApp Business beta for iOS 2.19.60.4 and 2.19.60.5.

WhatsApp has not publicly explained why they have decided to remove the feature. But we can only call it a security move aimed at stopping crime against women who keep their profile pic 'public'. Earlier, WhatsApp allowed users to share the profile pictures of users. All you had to do was click on the profile picture and share the picture using the share button which appeared on the top right-hand corner.

Meanwhile, the feature has not been removed from the WhatsApp groups. It is still available for groups, where you can save group icons.

Other notable features that WhatsApp is bringing to its users on the iOS platform are 'Album Improvements' and introducing 'new Audio format'. The improvement in albums will allow users to see the total size of the media files, and the number of images and videos in the album. The new update is also bringing a better audio format for voice messages. At present WhatsApp uses a format called 'Opus'. This is a lossy audio coding format to achieve low latency and best quality. Since Opus was not supported by several apps, WhatsApp for iOS will now export OPUS files as M4A (AAC codec).

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: WhatsApp disables display pic download option, but it may not mean much

Also Read: WhatsApp fixes vulnerability that allowed attackers to install spyware on smartphones

Also Read: WhatsApp to launch cryptocurrency targeting NRIs sending money home