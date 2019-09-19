Xiaomi Mi Band 4 available on Amazon India, Mi stores; check out features, price

Xiaomi's Mi Smart Band 4 was launched at the 'Smarter Living 2020' event along with Mi Smart Water Purifier, Mi Night Lights 2, and new Mi TVs. The new Mi Smart Band 4 is on sale in India on Mi.com, Amazon, and Mi Home stores and is priced at Rs 2,299. The new fitness band comes with a host of features like extended battery life, water-resistance up to a depth of 50m, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking.

As for the specifications, the Smart Band 4 has a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED (120x240 pixels) display with 400 nits brightness. The new smart band looks quite similar to the last year's Smart Band 3 that had a smaller 0.78-inch AMOLED display with 128 x 80 pixels resolution. The new band is compatible with phones running Android 4.4 or higher, and iOS 9.0 or a later build. It pairs via the Mi Fit app to show and save the fitness details.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 helps the user track sleep pattern, and can also act as a device finder, stopwatch and alarm. The new band from Xiaomi is also capable of providing incoming call alerts, goal notifications and lets the user increase/decrease the volume and change music. It also has a new swim tracking feature with stroke recognition that can distinguish between backstroke, butterfly, and 3 more swimming styles. For health freaks, the Mi Band 4 automatically monitors heart rate and alerts the user when the heart rate is high.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 has 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor, and capacitive proximity sensor. It is powered by 135mAh battery that can last for 20 days on a single charge. It is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Redmi K20 Pro Exclusive Edition with Snapdragon 855 Plus to launch today: Here's all we know

Also Read: Galaxy M30s Vs Redmi Note 8 Pro Vs Realme 5 Pro: Price, specs, features compared

Also Read: OnePlus 7T Pro leaks: New renders show no major design change, likely to look like OnePlus 7 Pro