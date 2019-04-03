Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, Mi.com

Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 will go on sale in India today at 12pm. The sale will take place on Mi.com, and Mi Home stores and Flipkart. Both the smartphones were launched in India in the month of February. Meanwhile, Xiaomi has said that it has already sold 4 million units of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 globally. That said, Redmi Note 7 Pro's 6GB model, which also comes with 128GB of storage, could also go on sale in India from today.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage variant of Redmi Note 7 Pro is available for Rs 13,999 and the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available for Rs 16,999. Meanwhile, the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant of Redmi Note 7 is available for Rs 9,999, while its 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option is priced at Rs 11,999.

As far as specifications are concerned, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The back has a glass panel protected by Gorilla Glass. Redmi Note 7 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. On the other hand, Redmi Note 7 comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slots and is driven by the 2.2GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 512 graphics.

Xiaomi Note 7 Pro is available in two gradient colours - Nebula red and Neptune blue. Referred as Aura design, Xiaomi claims to have used a six-layer process to achieve the gradient. Redmi Note 7 comes in Onyx Black, Ruby Red, and Sapphire Blue colour variants.

The USP of Redmi Note 7 Pro is its 48-megapixel rear camera lens. There is also a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor and a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies. The rear camera setup supports AI features like AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and a Night mode. The smartphone offers 4K video recording which is a first for the phones in this price segment. The rear camera setup of Redmi Note 7 includes 12-MP along with 2-MP AI camera and there is a 13-MP AI selfie camera.

In terms of connectivity, both Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro come with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint scanner at the back of both the smartphones. The Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro pack a 4,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0.

