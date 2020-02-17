iPhone XS is now available for Rs 42,000 but wait before you buy because there is a catch

Highlights The iPhone XS is available for Rs 54,999 on Flipkart

The phone was launched for Rs 89, 900.

Under Flipkarts Bonanza sale you can get this device cheaper than the iPhone XR

Are you planning to buy an iPhone but can't pull the trigger because the price is too high? Well, here is your chance to get the iPhone XS at a price that is more affordable. In the latest Flipkart sale, there are some good deals available on the iPhone, and particularly on the iPhone XS. The iPhone XS, which was launched in 2018 but is still one of the best premium phones you can buy in India, is now available at a price of Rs 42,000. That is if you are willing to agree to the terms and conditions of the deal, which you ideally should not.

Let us explain. The iPhone XS 64GB was launched at a starting price of Rs 89,900 but now one can buy it for Rs 54,999 in the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale which has gone live. That's not all. You can also get Rs 14,050 off on exchange offer, making the effective price of iPhone X S a little over Rs 40,000. So how do you avail this deal? You sell -- or rather exchange -- the family silver for it.

For instance, if you want to replace your old iPhone X with iPhone XS, you will get Rs 11,051 for your older phone and the money will be deducted from the total price of the iPhone XS on Flipkart, so you can get the phone for Rs 43,199. The newer the phone model, the higher the price you will get on the exchange.

Now, that is a bad deal because why will you exchange your iPhone X for iPhone XS and that too when you are going to get just Rs 11,000 for you perfectly nice iPhone X.

The iPhone XS was released in 2018 but even in 2020, it can be a great buy and at the price of Rs 54,999 it surely is a good deal. Although we think that the iPhone 11 is an even better deal, at a slightly higher price.

Coming back to the iPhone XS, it features a 5.8-inch super-retina display. It flaunts an envious glass and stainless steel design and available in three different colours such as gold, silver and black.

On the rear, the iPhone XS has dual 12-megapixel wide and telephoto cameras and on the front, it has TrueDepth 7MP camera with 1080p HD video recording feature. The phone is powered by an A12 Bionic with second-gen neural engine.

Under Flipkart's Bonanza sale you can get this device cheaper than the iPhone XR. If you compare the specifications of both the phones, the iPhone XS has outshined the XR and even the latest iPhone 11 in some areas.

For instance, the iPhone XS an OLED display whereas the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 have an LCD display. The screen resolution of the iPhone XS is much higher than the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 with a 2436x1125-pixel resolution at 458 ppi and 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Whereas the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR has a 1400:1 contrast ratio with a 1792x828-pixel resolution at 326 ppi, not that it matters much because both phones have quite fantastic screens.

When it comes to the camera, the iPhone XS has a dual 12-megapixel camera as compared to iPhone XR's single 12-megapixel camera. So weigh in the pros and cons wisely before you make up your mind to buy the iPhone XR over the iPhone XS. It's just that at Rs 54,999, the iPhone XS makes a lot of sense. At Rs 42,000 with all the exchange offers etc, the iPhone XS is not worth it. Don't give up iPhone X for so cheap just to get Rs 14,000 discount on the iPhone XS.