Amazon hardware event: Tech giant announces all-new Echo Family smart speakers for India

Of the wide range of hardware announced at the Amazon hardware event, the tech giant is launching new smart speakers in India. The three new hardware, including Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock and Echo, are already listed on Amazon India, though Amazon hasn't disclosed the delivery date yet.

The new Echo range will boast a spherical design to produce a crisp, full sound and powerful bass for Rs 4,499. The Echo Dot with a clock for Rs 5,499 will have an LED display. The all-new Echo features the best of Echo and Echo Plus into a single device, Dolby stereo sound, and a built-in Zigbee hub to simplify smart home set-up for Rs 9,999. It has an all-new design and fabric finish, a bright LED light ring at the base of the sphere that reflects off of surfaces for added visibility.

The new Echo also sounds significantly better; thanks to a 3.0-inch woofer, dual-firing tweeters, and Dolby processing that delivers stereo sound with clear highs, dynamic-mids, and deep bass. For the first time, Echo comes with a built-in Zigbee smart home hub and supports Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

"Echo devices have played an integral part in simplifying the lives of our customers. With the convenience of voice, they simply ask Alexa for their favourite music, control smart home appliances or just have a fun time with family," says Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India.

"With the new range of Echo devices, we are making it more natural and convenient for customers to interact with Alexa. The new range of Echo speakers are completely redesigned for an improved audio experience and seamlessly merge into the home decor. We are proud to share that these are our most sustainable products yet," Gupta adds.

All Echo devices announced are built with 100 per cent post-consumer recycled fabric, 100 per cent recycled die-cast aluminium, and post-consumer recycled plastic. The Echo Dot and Echo will be available in Black, White and Blue. Echo Dot with the clock will be available in White and Blue. Echo Dot is available on pre-order starting today and will start shipping later this year.

